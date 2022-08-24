Air New Zealand annual loss widens on lockdowns, profit outlook uncertain

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd reported a
bigger annual loss on Thursday due to the impact of COVID-19
restrictions on travel and could not promise a return to
profitability this year.
Richard Thomson, the airline's chief financial officer, told
analysts that while it was expecting "a significant improvement
in profitability", fluctuations in costs led by fuel were making
it hard to offer any assurances at this stage.
"We've seen a supportive yield environment, which certainly
gives us some confidence in the short term… but, as I say, it's
very hard to give assurances that we can get back to
profitability," he said. The company is not providing an
earnings forecast.
Air New Zealand recorded a fiscal 2022 loss of NZ$725
million ($448.6 million) before tax and items, larger than the
NZ$444 million loss a year earlier and Refinitiv estimate of a
NZ $718 million loss, but within its forecast of a loss of under
NZ$750 million.
The carrier said its total flying capacity for fiscal 2023
would be at 75% to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, a significant
improvement in performance compared with 2022.
New Zealand began a gradual reopening of its international
border in February in a boost to its national carrier.
{nW9N2RE00M]
Domestic demand has also made a robust recovery following
the removal of COVID-related curbs, though high crew illness
levels during the winter season have forced the airline to trim
some of its capacity.
Chief Executive Greg Foran said when borders began to reopen
there had been a spike in demand and it has held relatively
steady since, with the North American market a standout.
Air New Zealand is launching a direct flight between
Auckland and New York next month to make the most of this
demand.
There have been fewer international carriers flying into New
Zealand, which has also supported the carrier's yields.
However, Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday that
it was launching a rival service from Auckland to Sydney from
June 2023.
Qantas previously flew to New York via Los Angeles, but this
route is seen as better as airport transfer is easier and will
pick up passengers in Auckland, chief executive Alan Joyce told
reporters, after the airline posted a slightly
bigger-than-expected annual underlying loss before tax of A$1.86
billion in the 12 months ended June 30.
Air NZ's Thomson said along with higher fuel costs the
company was also dealing with increased navigation charges,
landing charges and labour costs.
The company has mandated at least 4% increase in wages for
the coming year, but it is also making a concerted effort to
increase base levels of pay amongst the lowest paid staff in the
organisation.
Thomson said wage growth would also be higher for specialist
work groups such as engineers and in some cases pilots.
($1 = 1.6163 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in
Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi & Shri Navaratnam)