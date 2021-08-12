Log in
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
Air New Zealand : defers cash call for second time, aims for Q1 2022

08/12/2021
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Friday delayed a planned capital raise for the second time this year, as uncertainty around COVID-19 forced the government to back out of investing at the moment.

The government has promised to take part in an equity raise at a later date to maintain its majority shareholding in the national flag carrier, Air New Zealand said, pushing back its cash call to the first quarter of 2022 from an earlier target of September.

With the pandemic battering airlines globally, the company earlier this month forecast a bigger annual loss as it braced for a hit from the suspension of a quarantine-free travel arrangement between the archipelago and Australia.

Separately, the company also said on Friday it expects to repay the entire amount drawn under a loan facility with the government after it is recapitalised. ($1 = 1.4284 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 583 M 1 808 M 1 808 M
Net income 2021 -245 M -172 M -172 M
Net Debt 2021 3 286 M 2 300 M 2 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 156 M 1 155 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-18.33%1 171
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.71%26 337
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.57%21 867
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.11.47%15 601
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.34%12 921
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.87%12 893