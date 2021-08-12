Air New Zealand : defers cash call for second time, aims for Q1 2022

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Friday
delayed a planned capital raise for the second time this year,
as uncertainty around COVID-19 forced the government to back out
of investing at the moment.
The government has promised to take part in an equity raise
at a later date to maintain its majority shareholding in the
national flag carrier, Air New Zealand said, pushing back its
cash call to the first quarter of 2022 from an earlier target of
September.
With the pandemic battering airlines globally, the company
earlier this month forecast a bigger annual loss as it braced
for a hit from the suspension of a quarantine-free travel
arrangement between the archipelago and Australia.
Separately, the company also said on Friday it expects to
repay the entire amount drawn under a loan facility with the
government after it is recapitalised.
($1 = 1.4284 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Devika Syamnath)