Air New Zealand : extends Gisborne – Napier service

The temporary service, due to come to an end on 25 March, will now operate for a further eight weeks from 10 April to 9 June to help keep the two regions connected.

The two-week pause of the service between 25 March and 10 April will allow the airline to secure the crew and aircraft required to continue operating the route for the eight-week period.

Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager Jason Dawson says the airline is committed to supporting the communities most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle to stay connected in their time of need.

"We launched this temporary service to restore vital transportation links between the two regions - to support families and friends looking to be reunited and help essential workers get to where they need to be."

"With the road link still cut off, we've extended the service for as long as we can to ensure connectivity between the regions while the roading infrastructure is being repaired."

Flights will be operating six times per week and will go on sale on today.

The schedule for the Gisborne - Napier flights between 10 April and to 10 June is as follows: