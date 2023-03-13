Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-12
0.7900 NZD   -1.25%
03:09pAir New Zealand : extends Gisborne – Napier service
PU
03/08Air New Zealand : Black Ferns welcomed onboard Air New Zealand with new partnership
PU
03/06Autumn glow to China connections and visitor recovery at Auckland Airport
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : extends Gisborne – Napier service

03/13/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The temporary service, due to come to an end on 25 March, will now operate for a further eight weeks from 10 April to 9 June to help keep the two regions connected.

The two-week pause of the service between 25 March and 10 April will allow the airline to secure the crew and aircraft required to continue operating the route for the eight-week period.

Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager Jason Dawson says the airline is committed to supporting the communities most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle to stay connected in their time of need.

"We launched this temporary service to restore vital transportation links between the two regions - to support families and friends looking to be reunited and help essential workers get to where they need to be."

"With the road link still cut off, we've extended the service for as long as we can to ensure connectivity between the regions while the roading infrastructure is being repaired."

Flights will be operating six times per week and will go on sale on today.

The schedule for the Gisborne - Napier flights between 10 April and to 10 June is as follows:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 19:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
03:09pAir New Zealand : extends Gisborne – Napier service
PU
03/08Air New Zealand : Black Ferns welcomed onboard Air New Zealand with new partnership
PU
03/06Autumn glow to China connections and visitor recovery at Auckland Airport
AQ
02/28AirAsia parent posts Q4 profit; expects China reopening boost
RE
02/28GE Aerospace charting future of flight in Australia ahead of Australian International A..
AQ
02/27Qantas appoints former Air NZ executive as international head
RE
02/27Airbus, Qantas close to first joint sustainable aviation fuel investment
RE
02/23Air New Zealand Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
02/23Air New Zealand Swings to Fiscal H1 Profit on Strong Travel Demand
MT
02/22Australian shares extend losses as miners drag, Qantas hits over 1-mth low
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 6 246 M 3 890 M 3 890 M
Net income 2023 363 M 226 M 226 M
Net Debt 2023 1 069 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,18x
Yield 2023 3,61%
Capitalization 2 661 M 1 657 M 1 657 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
EV / Sales 2024 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 450
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,79 NZD
Average target price 0,86 NZD
Spread / Average Target 8,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED6.04%1 659
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED3.80%27 426
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.36%23 770
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.73%22 424
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.04%18 453
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.97%18 235