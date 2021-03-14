Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand :  New Zealand Chief Digital Officer to leave the line

03/14/2021 | 11:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jennifer moved from the United States to New Zealand to take up the Chief Digital Officer role in May 2019.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said Jennifer has led the digital team through the toughest period the airline has experienced while delivering on some major programmes of work.

'Under Jennifer's leadership, Air New Zealand's cybersecurity and core technology has become stronger, simplified, and more resilient. Jennifer and her team have also started the journey to build our future digital architecture.'

'On behalf of the Executive and the Board, I would like to thank Jennifer for her contribution to the airline over the past two years. The digital strategy that she has led will be key to the airline's future success as we emerge from COVID-19.'

The airline has commenced a global search for a Chief Digital Officer to drive the digital strategy forward. Jennifer will be leaving the airline this week but will provide transition support to CEO Greg Foran until October 2021. Interim arrangements are being put in place to manage the digital functions until the new appointment can be made.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 03:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand Chief Digital Officer to leave the line
PU
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Chief Digital Officer to Resign
MT
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand says 'fakaalofa atu' to Niue
PU
03/10AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Aw shucks! Air New Zealand bolsters Bluff Oyster & Food Festi..
PU
03/10Australia shares rise as inflation worries ease, travel stocks surge
RE
03/10Australian shares end lower as miners, financials weigh; Fortescue drops
RE
02/26AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand transports Samoan seasonal workers to support lo..
PU
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand positions itself for success
PU
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Swings to Loss in July-December 2020
MT
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  : First group of Air New Zealand employees to receive vaccine
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 553 M 1 840 M 1 840 M
Net income 2021 -250 M -180 M -180 M
Net Debt 2021 1 843 M 1 329 M 1 329 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 1 426 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,36 NZD
Last Close Price 1,77 NZD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-1.67%1 426
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.23.92%31 688
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.03%21 885
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.30.15%17 927
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.69%16 615
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.32.92%14 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ