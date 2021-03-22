Air New Zealand : New Zealand Inches Toward Quarantine-Free Travel From Australia

By Stephen Wright



WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's government will early next month decide a start-date for quarantine-free travel from Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

The arrangement, which would be the first significant easing of New Zealand's border closure since it was imposed a year ago, could be implemented on a state-by-state basis rather than with Australia as a whole, Ms. Ardern told a press conference.

Australia and New Zealand have both successfully contained the spread of Covid-19, but plans for a so-called travel bubble between the two countries have suffered setbacks.

Australia has allowed quarantine-free travel from New Zealand since October though the arrangement was suspended during small Covid-19 outbreaks in Auckland. New Zealand requires all arrivals to isolate in government-approved hotels for two weeks.

Ms. Ardern said a start date for the so-called travel bubble would be announced on April 6 after further advice from officials.

Australia is an important source of tourists for New Zealand and quarantine-free travel is expected to be a boost for thousands of small businesses as well as larger companies like Air New Zealand Ltd. and Auckland International Airport.

