Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : New Zealand Inches Toward Quarantine-Free Travel From Australia

03/22/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--New Zealand's government will early next month decide a start-date for quarantine-free travel from Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

The arrangement, which would be the first significant easing of New Zealand's border closure since it was imposed a year ago, could be implemented on a state-by-state basis rather than with Australia as a whole, Ms. Ardern told a press conference.

Australia and New Zealand have both successfully contained the spread of Covid-19, but plans for a so-called travel bubble between the two countries have suffered setbacks.

Australia has allowed quarantine-free travel from New Zealand since October though the arrangement was suspended during small Covid-19 outbreaks in Auckland. New Zealand requires all arrivals to isolate in government-approved hotels for two weeks.

Ms. Ardern said a start date for the so-called travel bubble would be announced on April 6 after further advice from officials.

Australia is an important source of tourists for New Zealand and quarantine-free travel is expected to be a boost for thousands of small businesses as well as larger companies like Air New Zealand Ltd. and Auckland International Airport.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 0003ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 1.66% 1.84 End-of-day quote.2.22%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED -2.45% 7.57 End-of-day quote.-0.13%
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
12:04aAIR NEW ZEALAND  : New Zealand Inches Toward Quarantine-Free Travel From Austral..
DJ
03/18AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand sets sights on Hobart
PU
03/18AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Christchurch Airport ready and waiting for trans-Tasman trave..
AQ
03/17Australia-New Zealand Travel Bubble Not Too Far Off, Deputy PM Says
DJ
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand Chief Digital Officer to leave the line
PU
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Chief Digital Officer to Resign
MT
03/14AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand says 'fakaalofa atu' to Niue
PU
03/10AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Aw shucks! Air New Zealand bolsters Bluff Oyster & Food Festi..
PU
03/10Australia shares rise as inflation worries ease, travel stocks surge
RE
03/10Australian shares end lower as miners, financials weigh; Fortescue drops
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 553 M 1 824 M 1 824 M
Net income 2021 -250 M -179 M -179 M
Net Debt 2021 1 843 M 1 317 M 1 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 066 M 1 481 M 1 476 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,36 NZD
Last Close Price 1,84 NZD
Spread / Highest target 8,70%
Spread / Average Target -26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED2.22%1 430
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.21.86%32 426
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.22%22 351
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.40.51%19 408
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.41%17 517
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED29.22%15 385
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ