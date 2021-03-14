Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand :  New Zealand says 'fakaalofa atu' to Niue

03/14/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air New Zealand will operate one return passenger service every two weeks on a Wednesday (NZT) using the airline's A320 fleet with the first flight arriving into Auckland on 24 March at 7:30pm.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is excited to be bringing our Niuean neighbours to New Zealand.

'Since successfully and safely launching the one-way quarantine free flights from Rarotonga earlier in the year, our business is primed to operate to more international destinations when it is safe to do so.'

'This quarantine free travel option from Niue to New Zealand is another great step forward on the journey to safe travel between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.'

Returning Niuean citizens and residents will be required to quarantine on arrival into Niue. Customers travelling from Niue to New Zealand will be required to wear masks inflight and will arrive at Auckland Airport into a designated area separated from passengers arriving on quarantine flights.

More information can be found on Air New Zealand's COVID-19 Information Hub.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 15 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 20:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
04:57pAIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand says 'fakaalofa atu' to Niue
PU
03/10AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Aw shucks! Air New Zealand bolsters Bluff Oyster & Food Festi..
PU
03/10Australia shares rise as inflation worries ease, travel stocks surge
RE
03/10Australian shares end lower as miners, financials weigh; Fortescue drops
RE
02/26AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand transports Samoan seasonal workers to support lo..
PU
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand positions itself for success
PU
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Swings to Loss in July-December 2020
MT
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  : First group of Air New Zealand employees to receive vaccine
PU
02/24AIR NEW ZEALAND  :  New Zealand reconfirms New Zealand Government travel contrac..
PU
02/24Air new zealand cfo says cashflow positive since q2 of this financial year
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 553 M 1 831 M 1 831 M
Net income 2021 -250 M -180 M -180 M
Net Debt 2021 1 843 M 1 322 M 1 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,36 NZD
Last Close Price 1,77 NZD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-1.67%1 426
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.23.92%31 688
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.03%21 885
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.30.15%17 927
AIR CHINA LIMITED8.69%16 615
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.32.92%14 668
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ