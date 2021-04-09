Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : Outcome of PwC review into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines business

04/09/2021 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air New Zealand Chairman Dame Therese Walsh says the report identified a range of effective controls in the Gas Turbines revenue contracting business, as well as key areas where processes could be improved.

'Recommendations include more focus on upfront risk assessment, which has already been put in place, and subsequent monitoring controls.

'The report also confirmed that when entering into the third-party contract for the work for the Royal Saudi Navy, Gas Turbines employees adhered to all revenue contracting management oversight processes and controls and obtained the necessary approvals.

'We thank PwC for the information and insights it has provided.'

The PwC report follows earlier confirmation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade that permits were not required for exporting the specific type of engines (GE LM2500) the business was repairing for the Saudi Navy.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Greg Foran, says the airline will use the observations provided in the report to complete further updates of contracting principles and processes and improve training for employees.

'It is clear from the findings that no fault sits with Gas Turbines employees. We simply did not have robust enough processes in place to support our staff with ethical considerations.

'In February we took immediate steps to change our processes to increase executive visibility and assessment of relevant new or revised contracts, which have already been proving effective.

'Thank you to PwC and those at Air New Zealand who have supported both the internal and external reviews.'

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz │ Twitter: @AirNZMedia

Disclaimer

Air New Zealand Limited published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
12:04aAIR NEW ZEALAND  : Outcome of PwC review into Air New Zealand Gas Turbines busin..
PU
04/06Australia shares extend gains as commodity-exposed firms shine
RE
04/06Tech, travel stocks lift Australia shares to 1-1/2-month closing high
RE
04/06AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Dig out your passports - Air New Zealand reuniting Kiwis and ..
PU
04/06AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Announces Ramp Up Of Flights Between Certain Locations In Aus..
RE
04/06AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Qantas to ramp up Australia-New Zealand flights as bubble ope..
RE
04/06New Zealand to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel From Australia --Update
DJ
04/06AIR NEW ZEALAND  : to fly 70% of pre-COVID capacity to Australia as travel bubbl..
RE
04/06AIR NEW ZEALAND  : Says Will Recommence Travel To Nine Ports In Australia
RE
04/05New Zealand to Allow Quarantine-Free Travel From Australia From April 19
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 574 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
Net income 2021 -250 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2021 1 859 M 1 313 M 1 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 032 M 1 432 M 1 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,37 NZD
Last Close Price 1,81 NZD
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED0.56%1 429
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.23.87%31 924
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.91%22 661
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.37.41%19 276
AIR CHINA LIMITED11.64%17 915
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED26.62%14 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ