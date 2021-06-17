Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Air New Zealand Limited
  News
  Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : warns of annual loss on weak foreign travel demand

06/17/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
June 18 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand said on Friday it expects losses in fiscal 2021 and 2022 as any meaningful recovery in long-haul demand was unlikely while international borders remain closed, though domestic travel has been picking up.

Underlying performance is expected to gradually improve over the coming financial year but international border reopenings, fuel and currency fluctuations, and a recovery in long-haul travel demand remains highly uncertain, Air NZ said.

The airline said losses before other significant items and taxation would not exceed NZ$450 million ($315.09 million) for financial year 2021. The company said it expected a similar result in 2022 as well, but the annual forecast was more uncertain.

Long-haul international passenger travel remains highly restricted with passenger volumes currently less than 5% of pre-COVID-19 levels, while international borders remain closed, Air NZ said.

The company also said 2021 results benefited from various government support measures and other mechanisms worth about NZ$300 million, which would not continue at the same scale in 2022.

The airline, however, said domestic capacity was now at about 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and corporate demand continues to show strong signs of recovery, while its cargo business was also performing strongly.

These segments, along with government support measures, have helped the company generate positive core earnings since September 2020, making it cash flow positive since the second quarter of the 2021 financial year, it said. ($1 = 1.4282 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 596 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
Net income 2021 -243 M -170 M -170 M
Net Debt 2021 1 859 M 1 302 M 1 302 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 819 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,32 NZD
Last Close Price 1,62 NZD
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-10.00%1 299
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.21%29 117
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.12%22 252
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.28.55%17 991
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.98%16 159
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.23.05%13 756