Air New Zealand : posts first annual loss in 18 years, forecasts likely 2021 loss

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday
reported its first annual loss since 2002 on aircraft impairment
and reorganisation costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and
forecast a potential loss next year as air travel demand remains
under pressure.
Travel restrictions imposed by many countries to control the
pandemic have wiped out the global demand for air travel,
plunging revenue of carriers and forcing them to layoff
employees as well as call for government aid to survive.
The Auckland-based airline has cut 30% of its workforce, or
4,000 employees, and grounded many of its widebody planes since
the virus outbreak.
It said cash burn through the quarter ended June averaged at
about NZ$175 million per month, but expects the average to
decline to a range of NZ$65 million to NZ$85 million per month,
assuming resumed domestic travel.
The company also said it still has a NZ$900 million standby
loan from the government it has not used yet, but plans to start
drawing from it in the coming days.
The company said due to the uncertainty from the pandemic it
cannot give a detailed earnings forecast for 2021, except that
it would likely be a loss.
On an underlying basis, excluding one-off charges, the
airline posted a pretax loss of NZ$87 million ($57.59 million)
in the 12 months ended June 30, compared with a profit of NZ$387
million a year earlier.
The result was better than the company's forecast of up to
NZ$120 million underlying loss.
($1 = 1.5106 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in
Sydney; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)