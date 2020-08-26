Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Air New Zealand Limited    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Air New Zealand : posts first annual loss in 18 years, forecasts likely 2021 loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported its first annual loss since 2002 on aircraft impairment and reorganisation costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and forecast a potential loss next year as air travel demand remains under pressure.

Travel restrictions imposed by many countries to control the pandemic have wiped out the global demand for air travel, plunging revenue of carriers and forcing them to layoff employees as well as call for government aid to survive.

The Auckland-based airline has cut 30% of its workforce, or 4,000 employees, and grounded many of its widebody planes since the virus outbreak.

It said cash burn through the quarter ended June averaged at about NZ$175 million per month, but expects the average to decline to a range of NZ$65 million to NZ$85 million per month, assuming resumed domestic travel.

The company also said it still has a NZ$900 million standby loan from the government it has not used yet, but plans to start drawing from it in the coming days. The company said due to the uncertainty from the pandemic it cannot give a detailed earnings forecast for 2021, except that it would likely be a loss.

On an underlying basis, excluding one-off charges, the airline posted a pretax loss of NZ$87 million ($57.59 million) in the 12 months ended June 30, compared with a profit of NZ$387 million a year earlier.

The result was better than the company's forecast of up to NZ$120 million underlying loss. ($1 = 1.5106 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
05:55pAIR NEW ZEALAND : posts first annual loss in 18 years, forecasts likely 2021 los..
RE
04:51pAIR NEW ZEALAND : posts first annual loss in 18 years, forecasts loss in 2021
RE
07/23AIR CANADA : More International Airlines Return to SFO in July; Resumption of mo..
AQ
07/23WELLINGTON AIRPORT : School holidays see seat capacity lift
AQ
07/16AIR NEW ZEALAND : EVA Voted 4th of World's Best International Airlines; Travel +..
AQ
07/14AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand opens refurbished Auckland Domestic Lounge
PU
07/14AIR NEW ZEALAND : EVA Voted 4th of World's Best International Airlines; Travel +..
AQ
07/10AIR NEW ZEALAND : When you're ready to travel, Star Alliance helps you plan, the..
PU
07/07AIR NEW ZEALAND : Auckland Airport - Domestic travel takes off for July school h..
AQ
07/06AIR NEW ZEALAND : suspends inbound international flight bookings
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 644 M 3 071 M 3 071 M
Net income 2020 -418 M -276 M -276 M
Net Debt 2020 1 712 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,44x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 046 M 1 050 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 793
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,07 NZD
Last Close Price 1,41 NZD
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target -24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-51.88%1 044
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-48.53%19 122
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.34%15 778
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.73%13 610
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.66%11 477
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.94%10 398
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group