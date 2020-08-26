Air New Zealand : posts first annual loss in 18 years, forecasts likely 2021 loss

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported its first annual loss since 2002 on aircraft impairment and reorganisation costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and forecast a potential loss next year as air travel demand remains under pressure.

Travel restrictions imposed by many countries to control the pandemic have wiped out the global demand for air travel, plunging revenue of carriers and forcing them to layoff employees as well as call for government aid to survive.

The Auckland-based airline has cut 30% of its workforce, or 4,000 employees, and grounded many of its widebody planes since the virus outbreak.

It said cash burn through the quarter ended June averaged at about NZ$175 million per month, but expects the average to decline to a range of NZ$65 million to NZ$85 million per month, assuming resumed domestic travel.

The company also said it still has a NZ$900 million standby loan from the government it has not used yet, but plans to start drawing from it in the coming days. The company said due to the uncertainty from the pandemic it cannot give a detailed earnings forecast for 2021, except that it would likely be a loss.

On an underlying basis, excluding one-off charges, the airline posted a pretax loss of NZ$87 million ($57.59 million) in the 12 months ended June 30, compared with a profit of NZ$387 million a year earlier.

The result was better than the company's forecast of up to NZ$120 million underlying loss. ($1 = 1.5106 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)