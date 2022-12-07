Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-06
0.7650 NZD   -0.65%
04:20pAir New Zealand raises first half profit outlook on travel demand
RE
03:10pAir New Zealand raises profit outlook for first half of fiscal 2023
RE
01:47aAirlines forced to ration jet fuel in New Zealand, but limited impact seen
RE
Air New Zealand raises first half profit outlook on travel demand

12/07/2022 | 04:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 plane taxis after landing at Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney

(Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday increased its earnings forecast for the first half of fiscal 2023, helped by strong travel demand across its domestic and international networks and a decline in jet fuel prices.

The increased profit outlook follows a moderation in fuel prices in recent weeks and assumes that the airline will fly about 75% of its pre-COVID capacity levels across the network in December, according to Air New Zealand.

The company now expects earnings before tax and other significant items between NZ$295 million ($187.5 million) and NZ$325 million for the first half ending Dec. 31, compared with its previous outlook of NZ$200 million to NZ$275 million.

The airline's ticket sales for the past two months have remained robust as international destinations reopen for travel, the country's flagship carrier said.

Air New Zealand, however, added that capacity was still constrained and would continue to impact pricing.

The company, which has been posting losses since 2020, did not provide a full-year outlook, citing factors such as inflationary pressures.

($1 = 1.5731 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 5 703 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
Net income 2023 253 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2023 1 101 M 700 M 700 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,92x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 577 M 1 638 M 1 638 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 863
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,77 NZD
Average target price 0,76 NZD
Spread / Average Target -0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-49.34%1 644
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.82%26 533
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-8.11%22 983
AIR CHINA LIMITED16.18%18 425
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.64%17 107
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-14.85%15 554