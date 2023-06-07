Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
0.7700 NZD   -0.65%
05:32pAir New Zealand raises full-year forecast on stronger demand, lower fuel prices
RE
04:46pAir New Zealand upgrades full year guidance
RE
08:30aSafran - AIX Hamburg starts with a test of Air New Zealand new Business class seat
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand raises full-year forecast on stronger demand, lower fuel prices

06/07/2023 | 05:32pm EDT
(Adds background in paragraphs 3 and 4, jet fuel prices in paragraph 5 and 2024 outlook in paragraph 6)

June 8 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand on Thursday upgraded its full-year forecast for earnings before other significant items and taxation for the second time on the back of strong demand and lower jet fuel prices.

The airline now expects earnings before other significant items and taxation for fiscal 2023 to be no less than NZ$580 million ($350 million), compared with its prior forecast range of NZ$510 million to NZ$560 million.

The national carrier has experienced stronger demand following the reopening of domestic and international borders. This has also helped the airline

swing

to a first-half profit for the first time in three years.

The sector, which grinded to a near halt due to COVID-19 shutting borders globally, has bounced back with airlines posting strong results in recent months.

The airline assumed average jet fuel price for June of $89 per barrel, the company said. It assumed $105/barrel in February.

However, the airline flagged an uncertain economic environment that it could face going forward into 2024, while expecting fares to moderate from current peaks. ($1 = 1.6565 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -0.65% 0.77 End-of-day quote.3.36%
TOPIX INDEX -1.34% 2206.3 Delayed Quote.18.21%
Financials
Sales 2023 6 284 M 3 803 M 3 803 M
Net income 2023 387 M 234 M 234 M
Net Debt 2023 1 053 M 637 M 637 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,59x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 2 594 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 10 450
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,77 NZD
Average target price 0,85 NZD
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED3.36%1 584
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED24.41%26 460
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.14.55%24 192
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.77%20 327
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.43%16 488
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.29.42%16 002
