Air New Zealand has today launched its biggest domestic sale of the year with three-quarters of a million seats on sale for under $100.
The 750,000 fares will start from $59 one way and will be available from 7pm tonight until midnight on 24 July.
Air New Zealand General Manager Domestic Scott Carr says those looking for a getaway are spoilt with choice with all 20 of the airline's domestic destinations on sale.
"Whether it's a romantic weekend getaway to Invercargill, or cheeky date night in Palmerston North - we're challenging Kiwis to think outside the box and visit a new destination this year.
"We've made sure there's a selection of fares available between now and early 2025 to ensure those who aren't so keen on a winter getaway can book for a summer escape".
Note to editors: Travel periods are Sept 16-25, Oct 14-24, Oct 29-Nov 7, Nov 25-Dec 15 2024, and Jan 13-Feb 4 2025. The sale ends at midnight on 24 July. Credit Card payment fees, travel periods and conditions apply.
Air New Zealand's sale fares starting from:
*Please note the same fare applies in each direction
· Auckland to Blenheim from $69 seat one way
· Auckland to Christchurch from $79 seat one way
· Auckland to Dunedin from $99 seat one way
· Auckland to Gisborne from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Invercargill from $99 seat one way
· Auckland to Kerikeri from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Napier from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to New Plymouth from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Nelson from $69 seat one way
· Auckland to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way
· Auckland to Rotorua from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Tauranga from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Taupō from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Wellington from $69 seat one way
· Auckland to Whangārei from $59 seat one way
· Auckland to Queenstown from $99 seat one way
· Blenheim to Wellington from $59 seat one way
· Christchurch to Dunedin from $59 seat one way
· Christchurch to Hokitika from $59 seat one way
· Christchurch to Hamilton from $79 seat one way
· Christchurch to Invercargill from $69 seat one way
· Christchurch to Napier from $69 seat one way
· Christchurch to New Plymouth from $69 seat one way
· Christchurch to Nelson from $59 seat one way
· Christchurch to Palmerston North from $69 seat one way
· Christchurch to Rotorua from $79 seat one way
· Christchurch to Tauranga from $79 seat one way
· Christchurch to Wellington from $59 seat one way
· Christchurch to Queenstown from $59 seat one way
· Wellington to Queenstown from $60 seat one way
· Dunedin to Wellington from $69 seat one way
· Gisborne to Wellington from $69 seat one way
· Hamilton to Wellington from $69 seat one way
· Invercargill to Wellington from $89 seat one way
· Napier to Wellington from $59 seat one way
· New Plymouth to Wellington from $59 seat one way
· Nelson to Wellington from $59 seat one way
· Rotorua to Wellington from $69 seat one way
· Timaru to Wellington from $69 seat one way
· Tauranga to Wellington from $69 seat one way
