    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-23
0.6750 NZD   +1.50%
04:39pAir New Zealand reports wider annual loss on COVID lockdowns
RE
08/16AIR NEW ZEALAND : Six baby tūturuatu hitch a lift on Air New Zealand
PU
08/11AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand plans ahead for a smoother summer
PU
Air New Zealand reports wider annual loss on COVID lockdowns

08/24/2022 | 04:39pm EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday reported a wider annual loss due to a months-long COVID-19-related lockdown in Auckland and border closures for much of the financial year.

The loss of NZ$725 million ($448.56 million) before tax and items for the year ended June 30 was larger than the NZ$444 million loss a year earlier. The company had forecast a loss of under NZ$750 million.

Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had expected a loss before tax of around NZ$718 million. ($1 = 1.6163 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 2 577 M 1 596 M 1 596 M
Net income 2022 -533 M -330 M -330 M
Net Debt 2022 1 537 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 274 M 1 408 M 1 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Alexandria Panot Marren Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-55.30%1 397
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED7.82%24 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.89%20 980
AIR CHINA LIMITED15.63%18 467
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.57%14 376
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.13%14 170