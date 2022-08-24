Air New Zealand reports wider annual loss on COVID lockdowns

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday
reported a wider annual loss due to a months-long
COVID-19-related lockdown in Auckland and border closures for
much of the financial year.
The loss of NZ$725 million ($448.56 million) before tax and
items for the year ended June 30 was larger than the NZ$444
million loss a year earlier. The company had forecast a loss of
under NZ$750 million.
Five analysts polled by Refinitiv on average had expected a
loss before tax of around NZ$718 million.
($1 = 1.6163 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed in
Sydney; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)