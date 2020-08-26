Air New Zealand : to draw on government loan after first annual loss in 18 years

* Underlying pre-tax loss of NZ$87 mln better than guidance
* Has cut 30% of staff due to pandemic
* NZ$900 mln government loan has interest rates of 7-9%
SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd
plans to draw on a NZ$900 million ($596.34 million) government
loan within days to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic
after on Thursday reporting its first annual loss in almost two
decades.
The airline forecast another loss this fiscal year as it
reported an underlying pretax loss of NZ$87 million in the 12
months ended June 30, compared with a NZ$387 million profit a
year earlier.
Stronger-than-expected domestic demand and increased cargo
flying helped it beat a NZ$120 million loss the company had
forecast in June. But the bottom-line figure blew out to a
NZ$454 million loss, driven by aircraft impairments and
restructuring charges.
"We have the facility with the government which we have not
drawn on but we intend to do so in the coming days," Chief
Financial Officer Jeff McDowall told analysts.
The loan, which boost the government's liquidity to NZ$1.1
billion, has interest rates of 7-9% and gives the government the
right to seek repayment through a capital raising after six
months or convert the loan to equity.
Air New Zealand has cut around 30% of its workforce and
grounded most of its long-haul fleet in an effort to reduce cash
burn amid strict international travel restrictions.
The domestic market had recovered to 70% of normal levels in
July when New Zealand stamped out local transmission of the
coronavirus, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland brought renewed
travel restrictions that forced the airline to both cut capacity
and comply with social distancing rules on its planes.
The carrier said ongoing uncertainty meant it could not
provide detailed guidance for the current financial year, but
added that it expected a loss under all potential scenarios.
If the domestic restrictions are lifted, the airline said it
could reduce its cash burn to NZ$65-85 million per month, down
from NZ$108 million in August.
The government currently has a 52% "hands-off" stake in the
airline, a remnant of a 2002 bailout that followed a failed
tie-up with Ansett Australia and the fallout from the U.S. Sept.
11 attacks.
($1 = 1.5092 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by A
K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jane
Wardell)