Air New Zealand Limited

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
Summary 
News

Air New Zealand : to draw on government loan after first annual loss in 18 years

08/26/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

* Underlying pre-tax loss of NZ$87 mln better than guidance

* Has cut 30% of staff due to pandemic

* NZ$900 mln government loan has interest rates of 7-9%

SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd plans to draw on a NZ$900 million ($596.34 million) government loan within days to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic after on Thursday reporting its first annual loss in almost two decades.

The airline forecast another loss this fiscal year as it reported an underlying pretax loss of NZ$87 million in the 12 months ended June 30, compared with a NZ$387 million profit a year earlier.

Stronger-than-expected domestic demand and increased cargo flying helped it beat a NZ$120 million loss the company had forecast in June. But the bottom-line figure blew out to a NZ$454 million loss, driven by aircraft impairments and restructuring charges.

"We have the facility with the government which we have not drawn on but we intend to do so in the coming days," Chief Financial Officer Jeff McDowall told analysts.

The loan, which boost the government's liquidity to NZ$1.1 billion, has interest rates of 7-9% and gives the government the right to seek repayment through a capital raising after six months or convert the loan to equity.

Air New Zealand has cut around 30% of its workforce and grounded most of its long-haul fleet in an effort to reduce cash burn amid strict international travel restrictions.

The domestic market had recovered to 70% of normal levels in July when New Zealand stamped out local transmission of the coronavirus, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland brought renewed travel restrictions that forced the airline to both cut capacity and comply with social distancing rules on its planes.

The carrier said ongoing uncertainty meant it could not provide detailed guidance for the current financial year, but added that it expected a loss under all potential scenarios.

If the domestic restrictions are lifted, the airline said it could reduce its cash burn to NZ$65-85 million per month, down from NZ$108 million in August.

The government currently has a 52% "hands-off" stake in the airline, a remnant of a 2002 bailout that followed a failed tie-up with Ansett Australia and the fallout from the U.S. Sept. 11 attacks.

($1 = 1.5092 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jane Wardell)

Financials
Sales 2020 4 644 M 3 071 M 3 071 M
Net income 2020 -418 M -276 M -276 M
Net Debt 2020 1 712 M 1 132 M 1 132 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,44x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 1 587 M 1 046 M 1 050 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 11 793
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,07 NZD
Last Close Price 1,41 NZD
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target -24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Dame Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Robert Jan Jager Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-51.88%1 044
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-48.53%19 122
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.34%15 778
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.73%13 610
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-23.66%11 477
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.94%10 398
