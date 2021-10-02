Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Air New Zealand Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIR   NZAIRE0001S2

AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air New Zealand : to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers

10/02/2021 | 07:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Travellers walk under an Air New Zealand sign at Auckland Airport in New Zealand

(Reuters) - Air New Zealand, the flag carrier airline of New Zealand, said on Sunday it will require passengers on its international flights to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in what is one of the world's strictest policies for travellers.

"Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the new reality of international travel - many of the destinations Kiwis want to visit are already closed to unvaccinated visitors," Air New Zealand's Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said in a statement.

New Zealand plans to reopen its international borders, which have been closed since March 2020 to anyone who is not a New Zealand citizen, early next year. Air New Zealand will implement the vaccination policy from Feb. 1, the airline said.

"As with anything, there will be some that disagree," Foran said. "However, we know this is the right thing to do to protect our people, our customers and the wider New Zealand community."

In September, Qantas, Australia's largest airline, also said it will require that all passengers on international flights to be vaccinated, becoming one of the first airlines in the world to require proof of inoculation for everyone on board.

(Reporting and writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 0.92% 1.645 End-of-day quote.-8.61%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.71% 5.71 End-of-day quote.17.73%
All news about AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
10/02AIR NEW ZEALAND : to require COVID-19 vaccination for international travelers
RE
10/02AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand to introduce 'no jab, no fly' for international travellers
PU
09/28AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand adding red flights between Australia and New Zealand in Dec..
PU
09/28AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand and MBIE join forces to scope out Sustainable Aviation Fuel..
PU
09/24AIR NEW ZEALAND : EVA Climbs to 3rd of World's Best International Airlines; Travel + Leisu..
AQ
09/20AIR NEW ZEALAND : Airbus and Air New Zealand to study potential for hydrogen-powered aircr..
AQ
09/20AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand quarantine flights to Australia sold out
PU
09/17AIR NEW ZEALAND : Estimates Up to $39 Million Monthly Impact of Level 3, 4 Restrictions
MT
09/17Pandemic-hit Qantas weighs new pay structure to keep key executives
RE
09/17AIR NEW ZEALAND :  New Zealand to operate quarantine flights between Australia and New Zea..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 921 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
Net income 2022 -405 M -281 M -281 M
Net Debt 2022 2 156 M 1 497 M 1 497 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 847 M 1 281 M 1 282 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 840
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,65 NZD
Average target price 1,19 NZD
Spread / Average Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Richard Thomson Chief Financial Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-8.61%1 281
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.86%28 939
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC5.48%22 435
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.18.64%16 614
AIR CHINA LIMITED-15.57%14 516
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.76%13 779