Air New Zealand : warns of significant loss in 2021 as pandemic bites

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd on Thursday
posted a first-half pretax loss of NZ$185 million ($136.97
million) and forecast a significant loss for 2021 due to a sharp
fall in travel associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline has benefited from a recovery in domestic travel
due to New Zealand's near-eradication of COVID-19. However, its
international border remains closed and a two-way travel bubble
with neighbouring Australia is yet to be approved.
New Zealand's flag carrier said its domestic capacity was
running at around 76% of pre-pandemic levels, helped by robust
local tourism and return of business demand during the first
half.
"The airline remains optimistic about the future, and, after
making both short and long-term changes to the business to lower
the cost base, is well positioned for recovery when demand
returns," Chief Executive Greg Foran said.
Air New Zealand did not provide an earnings guidance range
for 2021, citing uncertainty around the lifting of travel curbs,
but said it will make a "significant loss" despite strong
domestic and cargo performance.
It expects to burn around NZ$45 million to NZ$55 million of
cash for the remaining five months of fiscal 2021, lower than
the average of about NZ$79 million a month from September 2020
to January 2021.
The loss before tax and exceptional items of NZ$185 million
in the six months ended Dec. 31, its most closely-watched
financial figure, is compared with a NZ$198 million profit a
year earlier.
On a statutory basis, it swung to a NZ$104 million loss from
a NZ$139 million profit in the prior year.
($1 = 1.3506 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Jamie Freed
in Sydney; Editing by Arun Koyyur)