Kiwi travellers can now book direct flights to one of the world's most popular holiday destinations year-round. Air New Zealand has expanded its non-stop Bali services to cover the summer months for the first time.

To celebrate the introduction of year-round flights Air New Zealand is offering special sale fares to Bali, starting at $699 one way.*

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the move to provide year-round flight options for customers is a testament to the popularity of Bali as a holiday hotspot.

"Bali has become an increasingly popular destination for Kiwi holidaymakers. With something to offer every type of traveller - from culture to incredible food, surf, relaxation, and adventure - expanding our Bali services made sense.

"As the only airline offering a direct connection between Aotearoa and Bali, Kiwis heading off on a Bali break over the summer months no longer need to fly with a stopover. Holidaymakers can book a Bali Christmas or New Year holiday with direct flights to warm weather through the day and long balmy nights.

"With more than 800 seats available to Bali each week between November and February there are more options than ever to explore the popular Indonesian islands and all they have to offer."

"Bookings to Bali have been strong since we relaunched our seasonal service in March 2023. This year's seasonal flights have proven even more popular, with thousands of Kiwis booking Bali breaks over the last few months."

Breakdown of Air New Zealand's Bali services

April to end of October - between five and seven flights per week

November to mid-February - three flights per week

Mid-February to end of March - two flights per week

*Sale runs from today until midnight on Sunday 23 June, unless sold out prior. Seats are limited and not available on all flights and dates. Travel periods vary between July 2024 and April 2025. Head to airnz.co.nz to book or visit your local Travel Agent.

