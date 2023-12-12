First Starlink internet install on an ATR and a domestic jet in late 2024

Bringing high speed, low latency internet to domestic aircraft

View to rollout domestic internet on further aircraft in 2025

In a step toward transforming the way we travel in Aotearoa, Air New Zealand is working with the revolutionary satellite internet service provider, Starlink, to introduce free internet onboard domestic aircraft.

Starlink will be installed on a domestic jet and, in a world first, on an ATR in late 2024. After a successful trial, Air New Zealand will look to roll out Starlink internet on other aircraft in its domestic fleet in 2025.

Starlink offers reliable high-speed, low latency in-flight internet. With latency as low as 30ms, all passengers will be able to use internet like never before. From streaming video content to working while onboard, and instantly messaging friends and family with multiple devices connected, Air New Zealand customers will be able to access internet as if they were in their lounge at home.

Air New Zealand Chief Digital Officer Nikhil Ravishankar says the partnership demonstrates the airline's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences at every point of their journey.

"We're always looking at how new and innovative technology can deliver improved customer experiences and with the world's largest satellite constellation, exploring in-motion connectivity on our aircraft with Starlink was a no brainer.

"Whether travelling for work or leisure, we know maintaining seamless internet connectivity is something that will transform the travel experience for customers. Our free and accessible WiFi onboard international flights has proved incredibly popular among customers, so we can't wait to bring connectivity to domestic flights.

"Don't worry though, if you're the type of traveller who loves some downtime while in the air, you're under no obligation to connect and can still use the time to switch off from the world below!"

Jason Fritch a Vice President of Starlink at SpaceX says, "We're proud to work with Air New Zealand to bring Starlink's high-speed internet to their aircraft and extend this game-changing in-flight connectivity experience to more passengers around the world."

Notes to editors:

What has Air New Zealand announced today?

Air New Zealand is working with the revolutionary satellite internet service provider Starlink to introduce internet onboard its domestic aircraft. Starlink will be installed on a domestic jet and, in a world first, on an ATR, for an initial period of four to six months. After a successful trial period, Air New Zealand will look at rolling out Starlink internet on other aircraft in its fleet.

Why has Air New Zealand decided to invest in this technology with Starlink?

Air New Zealand is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and is always looking for new and innovative technologies that allow customers to have the best experience onboard. This will see the airline demonstrate a new in-flight internet offering that could change the way customers travel around Aotearoa.

What does Starlink offer customers?

Starlink is the world's largest satellite constellation, providing in-motion connectivity around the globe. Since the satellites are moving in low-earth orbit, there are always satellites overhead or nearby to provide a strong signal. Starlink offers reliable high-speed, low latency in flight internet. With latency as low as 30ms, it means all passengers will be able to use internet like never before, for example, streaming content from multiple devices with ease and other high data rate activities.

When will the first Air New Zealand aircraft be activated with Starlink?

The first Air New Zealand aircraft will have Starlink installed in late 2024 for an initial demonstration period of four to six months.

How will customers know if Starlink internet is onboard their flight?

During the initial demonstration period, our cabin crew will let customers know that they can connect to the internet while onboard the flight. If we progress with rolling out internet across additional aircraft in 2025, we'll look to add information to the app (like on international services) so customers will know whether they have internet onboard ahead of travel.

Ends

Issued by Air New Zealand Communications.

Email: media@airnz.co.nz│Twitter: @AirNZMedia