AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(AIR)
New Zealand shares end lower weighed by travel, utility stocks; Australia closed

01/26/2021 | 12:01am EST
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Industrial and tourism-related stocks pressured New Zealand shares on Tuesday, amid muted trading, as Australian equity markets were shut for a holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% to end at 13,323.46 points, with trading volumes at over two-third of the 30-day average.

New Zealand confirmed on Monday that a 56-year old woman had contracted COVID-19, marking its first coronavirus case in several months, leading neighbouring Australia to suspend a travel bubble with the country for 72 hours.

Auckland International Airport Ltd lost 2.8%, Air New Zealand fell 1.2%, while motorhomes rental company Tourism Holdings lost 1.6%.

"Aviation stocks would be affected if borders have to stay closed for longer, especially with Australia stopping any New Zealand flights into their country. So there is a little bit of nervousness in that sector," said Grant Williamson, investment adviser at Hamilton Hindin Greene.

Power retailers Contact Energy, Meridian Energy and Mercury NZ, among the top percentage losers, were down between 3.7% and 2.3%.

The ASX200 index did not trade on account of the Australia Day holiday.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED -3.51% 1.65 End-of-day quote.-8.33%
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED 1.90% 7.5 End-of-day quote.-1.06%
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED 0.54% 9.24 End-of-day quote.3.70%
MERCURY NZ LIMITED 0.96% 7.37 End-of-day quote.12.86%
MERIDIAN ENERGY LIMITED 0.25% 8.1 End-of-day quote.9.16%
S&P/ASX 200 0.36% 6824.7 Real-time Quote.3.24%
TOURISM HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.83% 2.44 End-of-day quote.-6.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 614 M 1 880 M 1 880 M
Net income 2021 -229 M -165 M -165 M
Net Debt 2021 2 705 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,84x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 1 853 M 1 331 M 1 332 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 988
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Air New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 1,32 NZD
Last Close Price 1,65 NZD
Spread / Highest target 21,2%
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory S. Foran Chief Executive Officer
Therese Maria Walsh Chairman
Carrie Hurihanganui Chief Operating Officer
Jeff McDowall Chief Financial Officer
Janice Amelia Dawson Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED-8.33%1 377
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.52%25 406
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-8.67%20 374
AIR CHINA LIMITED-11.64%13 885
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-2.57%13 141
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.44%11 850
