Even World's Biggest Electric-Vehicle Market Is Slowing

China's government is urging carmakers to expand overseas, while EV-maker BYD is ramping up its export targets.

Tech Leaders Fled San Francisco During the Pandemic. Now, They're Coming Back.

Founders and investors who ditched the Bay Area for Miami and elsewhere are returning to a boom in artificial intelligence and an abundance of tech talent.

EU regulators reportedly will fine Apple more than $500 million in antitrust probe

European regulators are reportedly set to slap Apple Inc. with a fine of more than $500 million, saying the tech giant unfairly hindered its music-streaming rivals.

The War Over Burying Nuclear Waste in America's Busiest Oil Field

Plans to store used nuclear fuel temporarily in the Permian Basin could boost the nuclear sector, but oil-and-gas producers are pushing back.

The Movie Business Is Off to a Slow Start in 2024

Ticket sales are down 15% despite more movies in theaters than last year.

Zyn Nicotine Pouches Take Off-and Land in the Culture Wars

Zyn draws debate among lawmakers and public-health experts.

Olam Group Says Audit Committee Has Found No Evidence of Fraud

Olam Group said an audit and risk committee has found no evidence to establish the allegations of a multibillion-dollar fraud by its Nigerian units.

BlueScope Expects Slightly Lower Earnings in Fiscal Second Half

Australian steelmaker BlueScope Steel reported a 27% fall in first-half profit, reflecting weaker prices for its sales, and expects earnings to fall slightly in its second fiscal half.

Air New Zealand Warns on Annual Profits as Conditions Deteriorate

Air New Zealand warned on annual profits as it grapples with weaker bookings than expected, higher costs and the impact of a global recall of hundreds of Pratt & Whitney jet engines.

Inside Kim Godwin's Challenging Tenure as ABC News President

Godwin took over ABC News at a challenging time for the network. Nearly three years later, she has become a polarizing figure, and parent Disney decided to give her a new boss who will keep a close eye on the news division.

