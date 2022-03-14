Air Partner : joins forces with Sands United FC

Air Partner join forces with Sands United FC to raise awareness of baby loss and managing male mental health

Air Partner, the global aviation services group, is proud to be partnering with SANDS United Brighton and Hove FC. The initiative is supported by SANDS, the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the UK which works to reduce perinatal mortality and helps bereaved dads and families to manage grief and get support after baby loss, through a shared love of sport. The charity now has 30 teams across the UK and over 450 members.

Dean Tugwell, Team Leader, Commercial Jets UK at Air Partner, plays regularly for SANDS United Brighton and Hove football team and was key in establishing the partnership with the club.

As part of the partnership, Air Partner has flown out a key member of the SANDS United Brighton and Hove team to the leading global event for the football industry, Soccerex Americas, taking place from the 15th-16th March 2022 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. This will allow the charity to continue raising awareness around the importance of supporting male mental health and providing support to those who have experienced bereavement. Air Partner has access to more than 7,000 aircraft around the world and regularly arranges private jet and group charter flights for football teams, sponsors, directors, match agents and supporters.

Chairman of the SANDS United Brighton and Hove football team, Andy Lindley, set-up the team in 2014 after he and his wife sadly lost a child. Andy struggled to get the support he needed and wanted to find an outlet to express himself and ways to manage his grief. SANDS United Brighton & Hove FC is a unique way for dads and bereaved family members to come together through regular football matches and training and lean on a support network and feel at ease talking about their grief when they're ready.

Andy Lindley, Chairman of SANDS United Brighton and Hove FC said: "It is fantastic to see the heightened awareness around mental health in the mainstream media and across the sports industry, particularly for men, who historically have struggled to express their emotions or feelings after bereavement. When a baby dies, the feelings of loneliness and isolation can be overwhelming and having other bereaved parents to talk to is vital, but dads can sometimes be overlooked or struggle to find ways of getting support that suits them.

I am delighted to have Air Partner's support ahead of Soccerex, which will allow me to speak to a global sports audience about the importance of communication around bereavement and male mental health."

Dean Tugwell, Team Leader, Commercial Jets UK at Air Partner added, "I am incredibly proud that Air Partner is supporting the SANDS United Brighton and Hove football team and helping the charity to continue raising awareness of an important cause. I have thoroughly enjoyed playing football with my teammates at the club for the past few years and showing support for a dear friend, Andy, and an issue that is close to his heart. We look forward to Soccerex and championing our partner charity at the event."

Air Partner and SANDS United FC will be exhibiting at stand 403 on the 15th and 16th March at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Find out more about Soccerex Americas here: https://www.soccerex.com/

Find out more about SANDS United here: https://www.sands.org.uk/get-involved/sands-united-fc