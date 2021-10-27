Log in
Air Partner transports over 30 million COVID vaccines in four months

10/27/2021 | 05:21pm EDT
The Freight team at Air Partner, the global aviation services group, has transported over 30 million vaccines across the world since July, as the Group continues to support the fight against COVID-19. To date, the team has arranged over 40 dedicated charter flights and counting, flying to 15 countries across four continents.

Air Partner has supported a number of customers on their COVID-related flying requirements since the beginning of the pandemic, with Freight being one of the busiest areas of the business. In addition to assisting with the vaccination roll-out by moving large shipments of vaccine raw materials and the vaccines themselves, the global Freight teams have experienced increased demand for the movement of goods to keep global supply chains operating. They have also flown large volumes of PPE from Asia to the UK, Europe and US.

Mark Briffa, Group CEO of Air Partner plc, said: "The value of our Freight offering has never been clearer than during the global pandemic, when we have been able to provide quick, reliable and effective support to customers needing to transport critical goods, such as PPE and vaccines, around the world. The Freight team continues to be exceptionally busy, flying in excess of 30 million vaccines in the last four months alone, and we are pleased that we can play this important role at such a pivotal time in the global recovery."

Disclaimer

Air Partner plc published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
