Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Products' Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability VP to Speak at Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference on December 14

12/07/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Simon Moore, vice president, Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, will speak at Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. USET.

Access to the session is available via Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-investor-relations-corporate-relations-and-sustainability-vp-to-speak-at-seaport-research-partners-energy--industrials-transformation--sustainability-conference-on-december-14-301439442.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.
03:01pAIR PRODUCTS' INVESTOR RELATIONS, CO : Transformation & Sustainability Conference on Decem..
PR
08:46aEvercore ISI Downgrades Air Products and Chemicals to In-Line From Outperform; Keeps Pr..
MT
06:41aINSIDER SELL : Air Products & Chemicals
MT
06:01aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AstraZeneca, Bumble, HSBC, Jack in the Box, XPO...
12/06Air Products Qudra to Attend and Sponsor the 15th Annual Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemic..
PR
11/23INSIDER BUY : Air Products & Chemicals
MT
11/23Air Products' CEO to Speak at Citi 2021 Basic Materials Virtual Conference
PR
11/22Air Products Receives Best Carbon Management Initiative Award from Chemical Week for it..
AQ
11/18Air Products Receives Best Carbon Management Initiative Award from Chemical Week for it..
PR
11/18Air Products and Chemicals Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.50 a Share, Payable Feb. 14 t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.
More recommendations