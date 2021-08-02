Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Air Products and Chemicals : Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 4)

08/02/2021 | 08:12am EDT
SEC.gov | Request Rate Threshold Exceeded

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Your Request Originates from an Undeclared Automated Tool

To allow for equitable access to all users, SEC reserves the right to limit requests originating from undeclared automated tools. Your request has been identified as part of a network of automated tools outside of the acceptable policy and will be managed until action is taken to declare your traffic.

Please declare your traffic by updating your user agent to include company specific information.

For best practices on efficiently downloading information from SEC.gov, including the latest EDGAR filings, visit sec.gov/developer. You can also sign up for email updates on the SEC open data program, including best practices that make it more efficient to download data, and SEC.gov enhancements that may impact scripted downloading processes. For more information, contact opendata@sec.gov.

For more information, please see the SEC's Web Site Privacy and Security Policy. Thank you for your interest in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reference ID: 0.55012417.1627905701.16d6874e

More Information Internet Security Policy

By using this site, you are agreeing to security monitoring and auditing. For security purposes, and to ensure that the public service remains available to users, this government computer system employs programs to monitor network traffic to identify unauthorized attempts to upload or change information or to otherwise cause damage, including attempts to deny service to users.

Unauthorized attempts to upload information and/or change information on any portion of this site are strictly prohibited and are subject to prosecution under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986 and the National Information Infrastructure Protection Act of 1996 (see Title 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 and 1030).

To ensure our website performs well for all users, the SEC monitors the frequency of requests for SEC.gov content to ensure automated searches do not impact the ability of others to access SEC.gov content. We reserve the right to block IP addresses that submit excessive requests. Current guidelines limit users to a total of no more than 10 requests per second, regardless of the number of machines used to submit requests.

If a user or application submits more than 10 requests per second, further requests from the IP address(es) may be limited for a brief period. Once the rate of requests has dropped below the threshold for 10 minutes, the user may resume accessing content on SEC.gov. This SEC practice is designed to limit excessive automated searches on SEC.gov and is not intended or expected to impact individuals browsing the SEC.gov website.

Note that this policy may change as the SEC manages SEC.gov to ensure that the website performs efficiently and remains available to all users.


Note: We do not offer technical support for developing or debugging scripted downloading processes.

Disclaimer

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 12:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 937 M - -
Net income 2021 2 014 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 078 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 1,99%
Capitalization 64 409 M 64 409 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,79x
EV / Sales 2022 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 19 138
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 291,03 $
Average target price 322,04 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Scott Crocco Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian Galovich Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer
Chadwick C. Deaton Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.6.52%64 409
LINDE PLC16.65%158 519
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION26.04%9 522
AIR WATER INC.-10.85%3 363
SK MATERIALS CO., LTD.17.41%3 267
FOOSUNG CO., LTD.11.86%1 061