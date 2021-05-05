Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Products :' CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference (Virtual) on May 12

05/05/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi will speak at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference (Virtual) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. USET.

A webcast will be available on Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air Products
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-ceo-to-speak-at-goldman-sachs-industrials-and-materials-conference-virtual-on-may-12-301284774.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.
02:31pAIR PRODUCTS  : ' CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Confer..
PR
09:15aAIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS, INC.  : half-yearly earnings release
05/04Three ETFs to prepare for the revenge of renewables
04/20AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS  : ' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex Reliably Supplying ..
AQ
04/19AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS  : Gets Second Syngas Supply Contract From India's Bh..
MT
04/19AIR PRODUCTS  : ' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex Reliably Supplying Syngas to Bhar..
PR
04/15AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS  : New Flyer Tour Cities in Oregon to Demonstrate the..
AQ
04/14AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS  : Acquires Full Ownership of Chinese Gasification Jo..
MT
04/14Air Products Acquires Remaining 50% of JV from China Energy Group Subsidiary
DJ
04/14AIR PRODUCTS  : Acquires Remaining 50% Stake in Gasification Technology Joint Ve..
PR
More news