Air Products : to Showcase Hydrogen for Mobility Solutions at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, California

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will be exhibiting its hydrogen for mobility solutions for heavy-duty transportation at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo from August 31 to September 1 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

"The switch to hydrogen for heavy-duty transportation such as buses and semi-trucks is an essential part of building a cleaner future through the energy transition," said Eric Guter, Air Products' vice president, hydrogen for mobility solutions. "Hydrogen fuel cell trucks and buses have inherent technical advantages compared to their battery electric counterparts including faster refuel times, the ability to travel longer distances, while carrying heavier payloads."

The ACT Expo is North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event. Approximately 5,000 people and more than 250 exhibitors are expected to attend.

Air Products recently announced plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles. The company is working with Cummins Inc., a global power and hydrogen technologies leader, to accelerate the integration of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Cummins will provide hydrogen fuel cell electric powertrains integrated into selected OEM partners' heavy-duty trucks for Air Products.

Air Products and Cummins expect to begin the initial pilot phase of the plan in 2022 and will also work together to increase the accessibility of renewable hydrogen, including hydrogen infrastructure opportunities that promote the adoption of hydrogen for mobility. "The best way to promote the adoption of hydrogen for heavy-duty applications is for us to have units on the road and lead by example," said Guter.

Hydrogen is an important technology option for sustainable transportation. Hydrogen fuel cells are gaining momentum as the technology of choice in heavy-duty applications due to the duty-cycle requirements, especially in extreme climate conditions. Hydrogen as a transportation fuel most closely mirrors the traditional transportation fuel experience. Air Products works across all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including production, distribution, storage, and dispensing and has been a pioneer in hydrogen fueling for decades. As global leader in hydrogen production, Air Products has hands-on operating experience with over 250 hydrogen fueling station projects in 20 countries, and the company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million fueling operations annually.

