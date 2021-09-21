Air Products : to Showcase its World-Leading LNG Equipment and Technology at the Gastech Conference and Exhibition in the United Arab Emirates

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will discuss its world-leading liquified natural gas (LNG) process technology and equipment and share some of its latest LNG developments and innovations at the Gastech Conference and Exhibition from September 21-23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, United Arab Emirates.

Air Products' industry specialists will be on hand at the Air Products stand, #S2A58, to share information on a wide range of Air Products' products and services for the successful design, construction, start-up and operation of an LNG facility. Air Products' efficient liquefaction processes and equipment include mega-trains, mid-size and small trains, modular designs, designs suitable for offshore service and processes for a broad array of feedgas compositions and ambient conditions.

In addition, specialists from Rotoflow, an Air Products business, will be available to discuss turbomachinery needs. Rotoflow works with Air Products' LNG equipment and cycle experts to provide seamless product development and optimal liquefier performance for end users. Rotoflow hydraulic turbines are a new advancement that will be showcased at Gastech. Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance, reliability, safety and value.

Air Products industry experts will also take part in several technical presentations during Gastech, including:

A New Hydraulic Turbine Approach to Increase LNG Production and Efficiency.

Tuesday, September 21 , 4:30- 6:30 p.m.

Part of the Gas Processing, Liquefaction & Regas – Equipment Selection & Liquefaction Session



, Part of the Gas Processing, Liquefaction & Regas – Equipment Selection & Liquefaction Session Decarbonized LNG Production via Integrated Hydrogen Fueled Power Generation.

Wednesday, September 22 , 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Part of the Gas Processing, Liquefaction & Regas – CO2 Emission Intensity Session



, Part of the Gas Processing, Liquefaction & Regas – CO2 Emission Intensity Session Efficient, Low CAPEX Nitrogen Removal for Natural Gas Liquefaction.

Wednesday, September 22 , 1:30-3 p.m.

Part of the Gas Processing, Liquefaction & Regas – Process Technology Session

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technologies and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

To learn more about all of Air Products' activities at Gastech and Gastech Hydrogen visit https://www.airproducts.com/industries/lng/gastech-2021.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2020 sales of $8.9 billion from operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of approximately $60 billion. More than 19,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products