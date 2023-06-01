Advanced search
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:04 2023-06-01 pm EDT
273.93 USD   +1.78%
Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference on June 8
PR
05/30Air Products Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity for 2023 by Forbes Magazine
PR
TD Cowen Raises Price Target on Air Products and Chemicals to $385 From $375, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Air Products' Chairman, President and CEO to Speak at Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference on June 8

06/01/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Seifi Ghasemi will speak at the Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. USET.

Access to the session is available via Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-chairman-president-and-ceo-to-speak-at-deutsche-bank-14th-annual-global-industrials-materials--building-products-conference-on-june-8-301840500.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2023
