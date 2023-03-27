Air Products & Chemicals Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts

By Sabela Ojea

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. said Monday it has been awarded several supply contracts by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration worth more than $130 million.

The manufacturer and distributor of atmospheric gases will provide liquid hydrogen to multiple NASA locations, including the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, both of which are in Florida.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1354ET