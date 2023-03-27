Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:25:47 2023-03-27 pm EDT
272.66 USD   +1.86%
01:55pAir Products & Chemicals Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts
DJ
01:16pAir Products Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and Other NASA Facilities
PR
03/24BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Air Products and Chemicals to $360 From $386, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Products & Chemicals Wins Over $130 Million in NASA Contracts

03/27/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Air Products & Chemicals Inc. said Monday it has been awarded several supply contracts by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration worth more than $130 million.

The manufacturer and distributor of atmospheric gases will provide liquid hydrogen to multiple NASA locations, including the Kennedy Space Center and the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, both of which are in Florida.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1354ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 190 M - -
Net income 2023 2 510 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,7x
Yield 2023 2,55%
Capitalization 59 445 M 59 445 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,01x
EV / Sales 2024 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 20 805
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 267,67 $
Average target price 329,91 $
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa N. Schaeffer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Galovich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger Dewing Executive Director-Technology
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-13.17%59 445
LINDE PLC5.69%169 672
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION23.17%7 815
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-11.89%4 874
LINDE INDIA LIMITED15.05%4 109
AIR WATER INC.7.95%2 880
