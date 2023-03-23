Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-23 pm EDT
266.94 USD   -3.06%
04:20pAir Products Confirms It Has Withdrawn from Indonesia Coal Gasification
DJ
03:46pResponding to Media Reports, Air Products Confirms Withdrawal from Indonesia Coal Gasification
PR
03/20Transcript : Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Presents at UBS Access: Virtual Carbon Capture Huddle, Mar-20-2023 08:00 AM
CI
Air Products Confirms It Has Withdrawn from Indonesia Coal Gasification

03/23/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Air Products on Thursday said it is "no longer involved in the coal-to-methanol Bengalon, East Kalimantan, Indonesia project, nor in other coal gasification projects in Indonesia."

The company said its confirmation came in response to media reports.

According to Air Products, "the financial landscape for blue and green hydrogen projects has significantly changed in the last year, driving increasing opportunities for Air Products to invest in these energy transition projects around the world. As a result, the Company has decided to redeploy its financial resources on such energy transition opportunities."

Air Products said it "remains committed to its core industrial gas business in Indonesia."


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-23 1619ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 190 M - -
Net income 2023 2 510 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,4x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 61 153 M 61 153 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,14x
EV / Sales 2024 4,97x
Nbr of Employees 20 805
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 275,36 $
Average target price 332,35 $
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa N. Schaeffer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Galovich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Roger Dewing Executive Director-Technology
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-10.67%61 153
LINDE PLC3.98%166 916
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION22.86%7 681
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.-11.89%4 962
LINDE INDIA LIMITED14.12%4 094
AIR WATER INC.6.84%2 809
