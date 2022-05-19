Log in
05/19/2022 | 10:01am EDT
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Air Products (NYSE:APD) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2022.

About Air Products 
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-declares-quarterly-dividend-301551241.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2022
