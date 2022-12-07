Advanced search
09:32 2022-12-07 am EST
312.64 USD   +0.17%
09:01aAir Products' Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability VP to Speak at Bank of America 2022 Hydrogen Conference on December 14
PR
08:42aDeutscheBank Boosts Price Target on Air Products and Chemicals to $340 From $292, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/02UBS Adjusts Air Products and Chemicals Price Target to $355 From $290, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Air Products' Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability VP to Speak at Bank of America 2022 Hydrogen Conference on December 14

12/07/2022 | 09:01am EST
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) today announced that Simon Moore, vice president, Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability, will speak at the Bank of America 2022 Hydrogen Conference on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. USET.

Access to the session is available via Air Products' Investor Relations Event Details website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-investor-relations-corporate-relations-and-sustainability-vp-to-speak-at-bank-of-america-2022-hydrogen-conference-on-december-14-301697086.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2022
