Air Products : Recognized for Corporate Social Responsibility at China Charity Festival for Sixth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) was presented with the 2020 Best Social Responsibility Brand Award at the 10th China Charity Festival award ceremony held in Shanghai on January 28-29. This is the sixth consecutive year the company has been recognized at this influential event for its corporate social responsibility(CSR) activities and continued contributions to social development in China.

Over the past six years, Air Products has received the same honor four times, and also won both of the Overall Community Care Award and Best Community Program Award two times.

"Sustainability is part of Air Products' higher purpose and at the core of everything we do. Through the Air Products Foundation and our employees' joint efforts, we continued to expand our CSR programs in 2020 amid challenging times posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Working together, we have continued to make a positive impact on the communities where we operate," said Simon Moore, vice president, Investor Relations, Corporate Relations and Sustainability at Air Products.

Air Products' key CSR activities in China in 2020 included:

Launched a new program to help provide safe and healthy drinking water through the Air Products Foundation to more than 12,000 students at 17 rural schools in Xiangyuan county, Shanxi Province.

through the Air Products Foundation to more than 12,000 students at 17 rural schools in Xiangyuan county, Shanxi Province. Continuing its LIN (liquid nitrogen) Ambassador gas science education program to foster the next generation's interest in innovation and scientific thinking through fun and safe LIN experiments. Now in its sixth year, the program has reached more than 7,000 students and teachers in 20 cities across the country.

to foster the next generation's interest in innovation and scientific thinking through fun and safe LIN experiments. Now in its sixth year, the program has reached more than 7,000 students and teachers in 20 cities across the country. Supported COVID-19 rescue and recovery efforts, including an immediate donation of 500,000 renminbi, approximately $70,000 , to support the most urgent medical care needs; a $100,000 grant via the Air Products Foundation to assist recovery efforts; and deliveries of most needed medical liquid oxygen and helium to hospitals.

"As a corporate citizen, we have been 'Working here. Living here. Giving here.' in China for over 30 years and supporting our customers and diverse industries to improve energy efficiency, productivity and environmental performance with our gases, leading-edge application technologies and innovative solutions," said Saw Choon Seong, China president at Air Products. "This award is a strong recognition of our company's continued contributions. The honor belongs to our employees who are passionate about and actively involved in contributing to a sustainable world. We will continue to work together with our customers and other stakeholders to build a better future for China during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and beyond."

The 10th China Charity Festival, co-organized by dozens of Chinese mainstream media outlets, honored approximately 260 leading organizations from a wide range of industries with various awards. The judging panel consisting of leaders and experts from public welfare organizations, consulting firms, institutions and media evaluated all candidates according to the indicators of sustainability, creativity, adaptability, credibility and level of influence.

About Air Products

