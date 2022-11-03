Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APD   US0091581068

AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.

(APD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-11-03 am EDT
262.40 USD   +7.03%
10:55aAir Products and Chemicals Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:46aAir Products' Vice President and Corporate Treasurer Sidd Manjeshwar Appointed to Also Lead Investor Relations
PR
08:02aAir Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Air Products and Chemicals Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

11/03/2022 | 10:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is currently at $260.49, up $15.32 or 6.25%


--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $263.50

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 7, 2020, when it rose 6.52%

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Down 14.39% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 49.03%

--Down 17.11% from its all-time closing high of $314.27 on Nov. 10, 2021

--Down 13.52% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 4, 2021), when it closed at $301.21

--Down 17.11% from its 52-week closing high of $314.27 on Nov. 10, 2021

--Up 19.34% from its 52-week closing low of $218.27 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $261.22; highest intraday level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it hit $264.01

--Up 6.55% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.9%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:35:47 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1054ET

All news about AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
10:55aAir Products and Chemicals Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July ..
DJ
09:46aAir Products' Vice President and Corporate Treasurer Sidd Manjeshwar Appointed to Also ..
PR
08:02aAir Products & Chemicals, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
06:40aAir Products Forecasts Adjusted. Earnings Growth in 2023
DJ
06:33aAir Products 4Q Profit Falls on Sale of Russia Business
DJ
06:27aAir Products and Chemicals Posts Higher Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales; Issues Fisc..
MT
06:19aAir Products And Chemicals : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:14aGUIDANCE: (APD) AIR PRODUCTS Expects Fiscal Year 2023 EPS Range $11.20 - $11.50
MT
06:13aGUIDANCE: (APD) AIR PRODUCTS Forecasts Q1 EPS Range $2.60 - $2.80
MT
06:13aEarnings Flash (APD) AIR PRODUCTS Reports Q4 Revenue $3.57B, vs. Street Est of $3.23B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 286 M - -
Net income 2022 2 285 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 279 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 54 378 M 54 378 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 20 750
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 245,17 $
Average target price 290,32 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Seifollah Ghasemi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa N. Schaeffer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Galovich Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Samir J. Serhan Chief Operating Officer
Hing Yuen Ho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-19.42%54 378
LINDE PLC-15.04%145 516
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION-11.54%6 540
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.40.29%5 688
LINDE INDIA LIMITED20.95%3 105
AIR WATER INC.-6.42%2 562