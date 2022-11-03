Air Products and Chemicals Up Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since July 2020 -- Data Talk

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) is currently at $260.49, up $15.32 or 6.25%

--Would be highest close since Sept. 12, 2022, when it closed at $263.50

--On pace for largest percent increase since July 7, 2020, when it rose 6.52%

--Currently up three of the past five days

--Down 14.39% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 49.03%

--Down 17.11% from its all-time closing high of $314.27 on Nov. 10, 2021

--Down 13.52% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 4, 2021), when it closed at $301.21

--Up 19.34% from its 52-week closing low of $218.27 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $261.22; highest intraday level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it hit $264.01

--Up 6.55% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 6.9%

--Fourth best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:35:47 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 1054ET