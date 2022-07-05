Log in
Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Teleconference on August 4

07/05/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results prior to market open on Thursday, August 4, 2022 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET. The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference:  323-701-0160
Passcode: 5156956
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

Telephone replay: 888-203-1112 (domestic) or 719-457-0820 (international)
Passcode: 5156956
Available from 12:30 p.m. ET on August 4, 2022 through 12:30 p.m. ET on August 11, 2022.
Internet replay: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

About Air Products 
Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale carbon-free hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-to-broadcast-fiscal-2022-third-quarter-earnings-teleconference-on-august-4-301580656.html

SOURCE Air Products


© PRNewswire 2022
