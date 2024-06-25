06/25/2024 | Lehigh Valley, PA Air Products Membrane Solutions Breaks Ground on $70 Million Expansion of its Missouri Manufacturing and Logistics Center Expansion Driven by Growing Interest in Energy Transition Technologies in the Biogas, Aerospace and Marine Industries Media Contacts: Brian Malina | +1 610 481 3898 Investor Contacts: Sidd Manjeshwar | +1 610 481 1872 Mun Shieh | +1 610 481 2951

Air Products (NYSE:APD), the global leader in the production of gas separation and purification membranes, today hosted a groundbreaking event at the site of a $70 million expansion of its Missouri Manufacturing and Logistics Center in Maryland Heights, near St. Louis, Missouri.



The investment, which is Air Products Membrane Solutions' largest ever, is driven by growing product demand in biogas and hydrogen recovery applications, as well as customer needs for the use of nitrogen for the aerospace industry and cleaner fuels for the marine industry.



"We are excited to officially break ground on this important project. This expansion builds on our commitment to be a leader in the energy transition," said Dr. Erin Sorensen , general manager, Air Products Membrane Solutions. "I share in our local team's excitement for today's event and in the promise of what this new facility will mean for our business and our customers as we continue to work together to generate a cleaner future."

From left to right:

Jacob Surratt, Director of credits and incentives, Steadfast City Economic and Community Partners;

Mike Picker, Vice President for the Industrial Market of PARIC Construction;

Taylor Mazdra, Regional Manager, Missouri Department of Economic Development;

Larry Davis, Community Engagement Manager for St. Louis County;

Rob Smegner, Air Products Membrane Solutions, Plant Manager;

Mike Moeller, Mayor - Maryland Heights, Missouri; and

Dr. Erin Sorensen, Air Products Membrane Solutions, General Manager

