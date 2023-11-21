Air Products (NYSE:APD) has been named a 2023 Florida Manufacturing Employer of Choice by FloridaMakes, the official representative of the National Institute of Standards and Technology's Manufacturing Extension Partnership in the state of Florida.

Air Products was recognized for its world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) equipment manufacturing facility in Port Manatee. Air Products opened its Port Manatee facility in January 2014, completed a 60% expansion in October 2019, and in July 2023 announced a significant investment to increase winding capacity to meet the needs of the ever-growing LNG industry. Over 20 coil-wound heat exchangers have been shipped to customers in the United States and around the world from Port Manatee. The Port Manatee facility also builds other specialty cryogenic and gas processing equipment for air separation and hydrocarbons, including columns, vessels, cold boxes, prefabricated plant modules, and skids.

"At Air Products our higher purpose is to bring people together to create innovative solutions to the world's greatest environmental and sustainability challenges. Air Products is honored to be recognized by FloridaMakes and will strive daily to continue to build a culture where every employee knows they belong and matter," said Dr. John Palamara, Air Products' General Manager, LNG.

The Employer of Choice program is an analytical survey conducted by Personnel Dynamics Consulting that collects data points from 37 different measurements, including turnover rates, company growth rates, employee development spending, and promotional rates and benefits. Employers are measured against their peers to determine the benchmarks needed for Employer of Choice designation, and each participating company receives a comprehensive analytics report on where they stand compared to industry-best benchmarks.

Air Products' proprietary LNG process technology and equipment, vital to helping meet the world's increasing energy needs and desire for clean energy, processes and cryogenically liquefies valuable natural gas for consumer and industrial use. For over 50 years Air Products has manufactured LNG heat exchangers, which currently operate in over 100 LNG trains in 20 countries around the world.

Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment is the heart of an LNG production plant. The technology, in place at some of the most remote locations around the world, takes natural gas and unlocks its value by liquefying it and making it possible to ship it economically. The LNG is eventually re-gasified for energy uses.

The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technology and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

Typically, an LNG heat exchanger can be as large as over 15 feet (5 meters) in diameter and 180 feet (55 meters) long. A finished unit can weigh as much as 500 tons. Photos of Air Products' LNG technology can be downloaded for publication with proper attribution at http://prphotolibrary.airproducts.com/ImageViewer.aspx?q=LNG.

For more information on Air Products' LNG process technology and equipment, visit: https://www.airproducts.com/lng.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.