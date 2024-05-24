Air Products will Showcase its Hydrogen Solutions for the Transportation Industry at the Convention

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE: APD) Eric Guter, Global Vice President, Hydrogen, will provide the keynote address at 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 29 at the inaugural California Hydrogen Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In his remarks, Guter will highlight the importance of providing a robust hydrogen infrastructure to accelerate the energy transition and continue on the path to zero-emissions transportation in California.

"If we are truly to achieve our climate change goals, clean hydrogen is the solution to decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors such as heavy-duty transportation," said Guter. "As the leading global supplier of hydrogen, Air Products has made a commitment to invest $15 billion in clean energy projects around the globe. Working together, energy companies, vehicles manufacturers and governments can accelerate the energy transition and generate a cleaner future."

Guter is one of several Air Products executives who will speak at the convention, which will assemble domestic and international energy leaders, policymakers, stakeholders, senior government representatives and thought leaders. The convention is expected to attract 5,000 attendees, 200 exhibitors, and 150 expert speakers presenting at the show on May 29 and May 30.

Other Air Products' executives speaking at the convention include:

Lorraine Paskett , Air Products' Executive Director, Clean Hydrogen, will take part in an opening plenary session at 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday , May 29. The session will provide an update on The Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES).





, Air Products' Executive Director, Clean Hydrogen, will take part in an opening plenary session at , May 29. The session will provide an update on The Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES). Guter will also take part in a panel discussion titled, " California : On the Precipice of Becoming a Global Hydrogen Leader," at 1:15 p.m. PT on May 29 . The session will discuss creating a network of hydrogen producers, consumers, and infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen in multiple carbon-intensive sectors.





: On the Precipice of Becoming a Global Hydrogen Leader," at on . The session will discuss creating a network of hydrogen producers, consumers, and infrastructure to accelerate the use of hydrogen in multiple carbon-intensive sectors. Alison Hawkins , Air Products' General Manager – Hydrogen for Mobility, Americas, will host a technical session, "California Dreaming: AI-Enabled Learnings from Early Demonstration Hydrogen Refueling Stations," at 2:30 p.m. PT on May 29 .

Convention attendees are invited to stop by Air Products' booth #703 on the exhibit floor to learn more about Air Products' hydrogen solutions for the heavy-duty trucking and transportation sectors and meet our team of energy innovators. Attendees are also invited to view an Air Products hydrogen fuel cell truck that will be on display on the convention floor.

As the world's largest hydrogen supplier, Air Products has experience across the full value chain for hydrogen and is driving sustainable growth by building, owning and operating the world's largest production, carbon capture, transportation and fueling projects related to hydrogen. The company's technologies are used in over 1.5 million refuelings. With over 65 years of global hydrogen experience operating in over 50 countries, Air Products has the proven capability and know-how to make hydrogen through all available production methods and to distribute this increasingly important emission-free fuel safely, reliably, and economically.

To learn more about Air Products' hydrogen fueling solutions and expertise, visit Air Products' Hydrogen Fueling website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of over $50 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including the risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs or expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/air-products-eric-guter-global-vice-president-hydrogen-to-provide-keynote-address-at-the-california-hydrogen-convention-in-los-angeles-on-may-29-302155410.html

SOURCE Air Products