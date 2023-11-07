By Dean Seal

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals were lower after the company recorded a bigger sales decline than analysts had been expecting.

The stock was down 9% at $265 in early trading. Shares have fallen 14% year-to-date.

The Allentown, Pa.-based provider of essential industrial gases and chemicals posted quarterly sales of $3.19 billion, down from $3.57 billion last year and missing analyst projections for $3.35 billion, according to FactSet.

The top line was dragged down by the lower energy cost pass-through, which was only partially offset by higher prices.

The lower energy pass-through charges impacted sales but not earnings. The company logged a higher profit, and adjusted earnings, which strip out one-time items, topped analyst projections by 4 cents at $3.15 a share, according to FactSet.

