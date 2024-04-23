By Dean Seal

Air Products and Chemicals is planning to build a network of permanent commercial-scale hydrogen refueling stations across a stretch of Canada.

The provider of essential industrial gases and chemicals, whose Canadian unit operates three hydrogen production facilities in Alberta, said its planned network will stretch from along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway from Edmonton to Calgary.

The stations will be equipped to serve heavy-duty vehicles, including commercial and municipal trucks and buses, along with light-duty hydrogen fuel cell cars.

The first of the stations is set to be located in Edmonton and be onstream in 2025.

