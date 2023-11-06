Air Products Foundation to Contribute up to $15,000 to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) will highlight the company's integrated systems for high efficiency sustainable glass melting, including its Cleanfire® HR x ™ technology platform, at the 84th Conference on Glass Problems in Columbus, Ohio, from Nov. 6-8.

Air Products' proprietary Cleanfire HR x burner technology enables glass manufacturers to achieve higher fuel efficiency, lower nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions and reduced foam for higher-quality glass production, and is now equipped to handle hydrogen-blended fuels for a lower carbon footprint. The line of industry-leading combustion technologies includes a system with economical integrated oxygen supply for full oxy-fuel melting, and a novel synchronized boost system for side port air-fired furnaces. Like many of the company's next-generation technologies, the HR x burner platform employs Air Products' SMART Technology to monitor and control key process parameters. This remote monitoring technology helps enable glass manufacturers to optimize and maintain burner performance and improve their overall operation.

Air Products will host combined exhibit/hospitality events from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6 and from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Bellows F suite of the Columbus Hilton Downtown, where its industry specialists will be available to discuss the challenges glass manufacturers face in their daily operations. For each visitor to its suite, the Air Products Foundation will donate $100 (up to a total of $15,000) to the Ceramic & Glass Industry Foundation to help foster innovation by the next generation of ceramic and glass professionals.

In addition, Air Products' technical experts will host a technical presentation at the conference at the Greater Columbus Convention Center titled "Integrated Burner Technology and Oxygen Supply for Glass Melting: A Step Towards Sustainability and Decarbonization" at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Participating in the technical presentation will be Air Products' Ashwin Vinod, Ph.D., Principal Research Engineer, Combustion Glass Applications; and James Carlson, Principal Project Leader, Insulation Group Central Engineering, of CertainTeed Corporation.

Air Products has been supplying oxy-fuel technology to the glass industry since the mid-1970s. The company's integrated solutions help glass manufacturers increase glass production, reduce fuel consumption, improve glass quality and reduce emissions. Air Products is helping glass producers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPCs) professionals navigate the complexities of decarbonization with high-efficiency, low-emissions combustion technologies and safe, reliable clean hydrogen solutions.

As the world's largest hydrogen producer, Air Products has publicly stated it will commit at least $15 billion through 2027 to clean energy projects around the world to accelerate the energy transition and build the low- and zero-carbon hydrogen economy.

For more information about Air Products' full range of offerings for the glass industry, including decarbonization, gas supply, combustion systems, technology assistance, safety training programs, or consulting services, call 1-800-654-4567 or visit www.airproducts.com/glass.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas and carbon-capture projects, supplying world-scale clean hydrogen for global transportation, industrial markets, and the broader energy transition. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and globally provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers.

The Company had fiscal 2022 sales of $12.7 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $65 billion. More than 21,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Air Products