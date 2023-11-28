Other Leaders across Air Products to Speak and Participate in COP28 Events

Focused on Advancing the Energy Transition through Clean Hydrogen

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD) a world leader in industrial gases and clean hydrogen megaprojects, will focus on hydrogen's essential role in decarbonizing heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors as the headline sponsor of the Hydrogen Transition Summit (HTS) and a supporting partner of the Sustainable Innovation Forum (SIF). The events are taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) alongside the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), which runs from November 30 to December 12.

Air Products' Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, will deliver the keynote address, 'Generating a Cleaner Future with Hydrogen,' at 9:30 a.m. GST (GMT +4) / 12:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 7th at HTS and then participate in a fireside chat on the topic at 10:35 a.m. GST (GMT +4) / 1:35 a.m. ET.

"Hard-to-decarbonize industries need to know that reliable, clean hydrogen supply at scale will be there for them, and Air Products is acting as a first-mover to deliver this," Dr. Serhan said. "Under our industry-leading $15-billion-dollar commitment, we are executing several of the largest low- and zero-carbon hydrogen plants in the world. To avoid the impacts of climate change and generate a cleaner future, we need to move with speed and scale and while working to connect clean hydrogen supply and demand through global trade."

In addition to Dr. Serhan's sessions, Ivo Bols, Air Products' President, Europe and Africa, will take part in a panel discussion about upscaling production and overcoming barriers to create stable and sustainable energy systems starting at 9:40 a.m. GST (GMT +4) / 12:40 a.m. ET on December 7th, also at HTS. Meanwhile at SIF, Air Products' Hydrogen for Mobility, Europe and Africa Lead Caroline Stancell will take part in a panel focused delivering net zero mobility infrastructure at 3:30 p.m. GST (GMT +4) / 6:30 a.m. ET on December 5. All sessions will be available for livestreaming through Climate Action's Innovation Zone website.

Other leaders across Air Products, including Hydrogen Vice President Eric Guter; President, Middle East, Egypt and Turkey & IndiaAhmed Hababou; and Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations Sidd Manjeshwar, will join government, business, academia and other world leaders in various events and discussions taking place throughout COP28, with an emphasis on clean hydrogen's role as an effective and proven energy source to decarbonize industrial and heavy-duty transport applications.

Air Products also will be represented on Stand Number 206 in the Innovation Zone, Madinat Jumeirah Conference Centre, Al Sufouh Road, Dubai, UAE from December 4-8. The Company has been providing essential industrial gases and expertise to customers for more than 80 years, with over 50 years serving the Middle East.

To learn more about the steps Air Products is taking to accelerate the energy transition and its clean energy megaprojects to decarbonize heavy-duty transportation and industry, visit Air Products' Energy Transition website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE: APD ) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years focused on serving energy, environmental, and emerging markets. The Company has two growth pillars driven by sustainability. Air Products' base business provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemicals, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food. The Company also develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest clean hydrogen projects supporting the transition to low- and zero-carbon energy in the heavy-duty transportation and industrial sectors. Additionally, Air Products is the world leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment, and provides turbomachinery, membrane systems and cryogenic containers globally.

The Company had fiscal 2023 sales of $12.6 billion from operations in approximately 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. Approximately 23,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and reimagine what's possible to address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. While forward-looking statements are made in good faith and based on assumptions, expectations and projections that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, actual performance and financial results may differ materially from projections and estimates expressed in the forward-looking statements because of many factors, including risk factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the assumptions, beliefs, or expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances upon which any such forward-looking statements are based.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/generating-a-cleaner-future-with-hydrogen-air-products-chief-operating-officer-dr-samir-j-serhan-to-deliver-keynote-address-at-hydrogen-transition-summit-during-cop28-in-dubai-301999769.html

SOURCE Air Products