Air T : Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

01/13/2022 | 04:21pm EST
airt-20220113

______________________________________________________________________________
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
______________________________________________________________________________
FORM 8-K
______________________________________________________________________________

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 07, 2022
______________________________________________________________________________
AIR T, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
______________________________________________________________________________
Delaware
001-35476
52-1206400
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

5930 Balsom Ridge Road
Denver, North Carolina28037
(Address of Principal Executive Offices, and Zip Code)

________________(828) 464-8741__________________
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code

Not applicable___
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock AIRT NASDAQ Global Market
Alpha Income Preferred Securities (also referred to as 8% Cumulative Capital Securities) ("AIP") AIRTP NASDAQ Global Market
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2. below):
Written communication pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communication pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 7, 2022, Contrail Aviation Support, LLC and Contrail Aviation Leasing, LLC (collectively "Contrail Aviation"), a 79%-owned subsidiary of Air T, Inc. (the "Company"), completed an interest rate swap transaction with Old National Bank with respect to the $43.6 million loan made to Contrail Aviation in November 2020 pursuant to the Main Street Priority Loan Facility as established by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In connection with the transaction, Old National Bank and Contrail Aviation entered into the 2002 ISDA Master Agreement, along with the Schedule to such Agreement. The related trade confirmation was executed on January 7, 2022. The purpose of the floating-to-fixed interest rate swap transaction was to effectively fix the loan interest rate at 4.68%. Notwithstanding the terms of the interest rate swap transaction, Contrail Aviation is ultimately obligated for all amounts due and payable under the financing. The Company and Contrail Aviation may enter into additional swap transactions in the future from time to time.

The description of the ISDA Master Agreement and the Schedule to such Agreement set forth above is qualified in its entirety by reference to the ISDA Master Agreement and the Schedule to such Agreement, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

To the extent required by Item 2.03 of Form 8-K, the information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

10.1 International Swaps and Derivatives Association, Inc. 2002 Master Agreement dated as of December 28, 2021 between Old National Bank and Contrail Aviation Support, LLC & Contrail Aviation Leasing, LLC.

10.2 Schedule to the 2002 Master Agreement dated as of December 28, 2021 between Old National Bank and Contrail Aviation Support, LLC & Contrail Aviation Leasing, LLC, including Swap Transaction Confirmation dated January 7, 2022.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: January 13, 2022.

AIR T, INC.


By: /s/ Brian Ochocki
Brian Ochocki, Chief Financial Officer




Disclaimer

Air T Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 21:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
