    ATSG   US00922R1059

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
Summary 
Summary

ATSG Announces More Than $560,000 Raised For Charities Supporting Communities Across Its Network

01/17/2022 | 04:01pm EST
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation, announced today that more than $560,000 was raised for various charitable causes during 2021.

In addition to funds donated through corporate philanthropy, ATSG held its annual charity campaign for individuals to donate directly in support of organizations such as United Way, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, and Wounded Warrior Project. This critical effort delivers financial support to charities that are important to the employees of ATSG companies. This year’s employee campaign increased in overall funds donated using the theme “ATSG-Giving Wings to Hope.”

“I am always inspired by the extensive charitable and philanthropic work in which so many of our employees engage,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “This year in particular saw non-profit social services in communities throughout our network stretched to the limit, and our employees stepped up to the challenge by increasing their contribution to record levels. ATSG supports and fosters this spirit of giving because supporting others is an integral part of our culture.”

ATSG historically impacts change in the markets in which it operates by supporting programs serving individuals in the areas of school readiness, youth development, veteran engagement, and homelessness. In 2021 in response to the global pandemic, the company focused on providing vaccination opportunities for residents in the rural area surrounding its corporate location. ATSG strives to be a conscientious citizen in the communities it serves around the globe.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


