ATSG Caps Record Year of Giving with Over $850,000 Raised for Charity

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG) today shared that its support for charitable causes exceeded $850,000 during 2022, an increase of more than 65 percent over the 2021 total. ATSG has a long history of charitable giving in the communities where its companies operate and its more than 5,300 employees live.

Increased funding was realized by amplifying the charitable contributions of ATSG’s employees, vendors, and customers around the globe. Fundraising events throughout the year included golf outings, corporate donations, and pledge drives by employees of each of the company's subsidiaries to support charities important to them.

Among the organizations benefiting are the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, 4H Youth Programming, Lymphoma & Leukemia Society, River Parks Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, as well as the most recent addition to the company's charity recipients, Folds of Honor, which provides life-changing scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. military service members and first responders.

“It is always inspiring to watch the outstanding generosity of our people who embody the ATSG culture of working together and supporting others," said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “In 2022, our employees recognized needs in the communities where we live and work, not only by giving back financially but also by donating their time and energy to causes that are important to them."

ATSG focuses on creating positive change by supporting programs in education, youth development, veterans support, food security, and homelessness. In addition to financial help, employees of ATSG companies volunteer countless hours in service to communities across their network, such as delivering truckloads of critical supplies for flood victims in Kentucky, staffing a children’s winter coat drive and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, collecting personal toiletry items for students in local public schools, and supporting six blood drives throughout the year.

