  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Air Transport Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATSG   US00922R1059

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(ATSG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:54:50 2023-03-16 pm EDT
20.75 USD   +0.68%
04:03pATSG Caps Record Year of Giving with Over $850,000 Raised for Charity
BU
03/03Air Transport Services Group, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01Insider Sell: Air Transport Services Group
MT
ATSG Caps Record Year of Giving with Over $850,000 Raised for Charity

03/16/2023 | 04:03pm EDT
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG) today shared that its support for charitable causes exceeded $850,000 during 2022, an increase of more than 65 percent over the 2021 total. ATSG has a long history of charitable giving in the communities where its companies operate and its more than 5,300 employees live.

Increased funding was realized by amplifying the charitable contributions of ATSG’s employees, vendors, and customers around the globe. Fundraising events throughout the year included golf outings, corporate donations, and pledge drives by employees of each of the company's subsidiaries to support charities important to them.

Among the organizations benefiting are the United Way, Habitat for Humanity, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, ATSG Cares, 4H Youth Programming, Lymphoma & Leukemia Society, River Parks Foundation, Wounded Warrior Project, as well as the most recent addition to the company's charity recipients, Folds of Honor, which provides life-changing scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. military service members and first responders.

“It is always inspiring to watch the outstanding generosity of our people who embody the ATSG culture of working together and supporting others," said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “In 2022, our employees recognized needs in the communities where we live and work, not only by giving back financially but also by donating their time and energy to causes that are important to them."

ATSG focuses on creating positive change by supporting programs in education, youth development, veterans support, food security, and homelessness. In addition to financial help, employees of ATSG companies volunteer countless hours in service to communities across their network, such as delivering truckloads of critical supplies for flood victims in Kentucky, staffing a children’s winter coat drive and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, collecting personal toiletry items for students in local public schools, and supporting six blood drives throughout the year.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 120 M - -
Net income 2023 170 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 474 M 1 474 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 5 320
Free-Float 99,1%
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 20,61 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Managers and Directors
Richard F. Corrado President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer & Head-Media Relations
Joseph C. Hete Chairman
Paul Harding Vice President-Information Technology
Edward J. Koharik Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC.-20.67%1 474
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.05%158 317
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.68%50 336
FEDEX CORPORATION12.76%49 293
DSV A/S13.50%38 083
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-8.19%37 321