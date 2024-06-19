Air Transport Services Group, Inc. recently announced this year's recipients of the annual Hete Family Scholarship.

The scholarship, administered by the Clinton County Foundation, is available to ATSG employees and their children up to 22 years of age who are working toward a technical or undergraduate degree in a STEM, medical, business, or technical/vocational field. ATSG Executive Chairman Joe Hete and his wife Carrie established the scholarship fund in 2021.

The six recipients of this year's $5,000 awards are Stephen Connair, attending The Ohio State University majoring in electrical engineering; Emily Duffy, attending the University of Denver to major in engineering and double minor in finance and psychology; Oliver Gao, who plans to attend Duke University majoring in physics and minoring in education; Ade Briana Hines, attending The Ohio State University to major in nursing and minor in psychology; Timothy Roosa, attending Southern State Community College to study computer science in the areas of programming and networking; and Benjamin Smith, attending the University of Cincinnati studying mechanical engineering.

“A belief in the value of education was instilled in me at a young age," said Hete. "There is no better long-term investment in the future than to provide a quality education for the next generation of leaders."

The deadline to apply for the Hete Family Scholarship is March 31 of each year. For more information and a link to the application site, visit https://www.atsginc.com/hete-family-scholarship.

