ATSG Reports Record 2022 Revenues

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Projects record freighter deliveries in 2023 and 2024 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the leading provider of medium wide-body aircraft leasing, contracted air transportation, and related services, today reported consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Fourth Quarter Results Revenues $533 million, up 11%

GAAP EPS (basic) from Continuing Operations $0.58, down $0.02 on GAAP Pretax Earnings from Continuing Operations $61.2 million, up 1%

Adjusted Pretax* Earnings $65 million, up 16%

Adjusted EPS* $0.53, up $0.03

Adjusted EBITDA* $163 million, up 5% Full Year 2022 Results Revenues $2.0 billion, up 18%

GAAP EPS (basic) from Continuing Operations $2.67, down $0.66 on GAAP Pretax Earnings from Continuing Operations $260 million, down 14%

Adjusted Pretax Earnings* $263 million, up 51%

Adjusted EPS* $2.28, up $0.67 or 42%

Adjusted EBITDA* $641 million, up $100 million or 18%

Operating Cash Flows $472 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow* $285 million Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG, said, "In 2022, our revenues and Adjusted EBITDA each grew 18%, with revenues reaching a record $2 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA increasing $100 million to $641 million. Our Adjusted Pretax Earnings also grew sharply, excluding 2021 benefits from pandemic related government grants for our passenger airline. At the same time, we invested nearly $600 million in our businesses which will allow us to take advantage of the continued attractive leasing market for midsize freighter aircraft. I expect those investments and the outstanding performance of our employees to drive even more robust growth and earnings in the years to come." 2022 Operating Highlights Six more dry leases of Boeing 767-300 freighters, plus one re-lease and four lease extensions of Boeing 767-200s. Two of the six newly converted 767-300 freighters leased last year are also being operated by ATSG’s airlines under Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (CMI) agreements.

Completed a strong schedule of passenger airline missions for government customers , including the resumption of a full schedule of combi service worldwide for the Department of Defense.

, including the resumption of a full schedule of combi service worldwide for the Department of Defense. Executed a six-year extension and expansion of ATSG’s longstanding commercial relationship with DHL. The number of 767s our airline operates for DHL has more than doubled since the beginning of 2021. 2022 Financial Highlights Record revenue of $2.0 billion in 2022, an increase of $311 million from 2021, due primarily to a full year of contributions from 2021’s fifteen new leases of 767-300s and seven more aircraft in CMI service.

in 2022, an increase of $311 million from 2021, due primarily to a full year of contributions from 2021’s fifteen new leases of 767-300s and seven more aircraft in CMI service. $641 million in Adjusted EBITDA for 2022, up $100 million . Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 excluded $112 million in proceeds from federal grant awards to ATSG’s passenger airline, Omni Air, under U.S. government programs created to support jobs among passenger carriers during severe cutbacks in passenger flying during the pandemic.

. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 excluded $112 million in proceeds from federal grant awards to ATSG’s passenger airline, Omni Air, under U.S. government programs created to support jobs among passenger carriers during severe cutbacks in passenger flying during the pandemic. Growth investments of $413 million. These investments supported current and projected 20 or more freighter lease deployments in each of 2023 and 2024.

These investments supported current and projected 20 or more freighter lease deployments in each of 2023 and 2024. Repurchases of 2 million ATSG common shares. ATSG’s Board of Directors approved a new $150 million share repurchase authorization in November 2022. Shares repurchased in 2022, all in the fourth quarter, represented nearly 3% of the 74 million shares outstanding at the beginning of 2022. * Adjusted EPS (Earnings per Share), Adjusted Pretax Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures and are defined and reconciled to GAAP measures at the end of this release. Segment Results Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM) Aircraft leasing and related revenues from external customers were up 3% for the fourth quarter and 17% for the year, reflecting the 2022 benefit of a full year of revenues from fifteen Boeing 767-300 freighters leased during 2021, plus partial-year revenues from six other 767-300s leased in 2022.

CAM’s fourth-quarter pretax earnings decreased 7% to $31 million versus the prior-year quarter, but increased 35% for the year. Fourth quarter 2021 earnings benefited from the sale of aircraft assets.

Ninety-one CAM-owned 767 freighter aircraft were leased to external customers, six more than a year ago.

Twenty-two CAM-owned aircraft were in or awaiting conversion to freighters, nine more than a year ago. ACMI Services Pretax earnings were $26 million in the fourth quarter, versus $34 million in 2021. Full-year pretax earnings were $95 million for 2022 and $159 million in 2021. Results in 2021 included a $15 million contribution from federal pandemic-related grants for ATSG’s cargo airline in the fourth quarter, and $112 million for the year. Excluding grant contributions, ACMI Services pretax earnings increased 33% for the quarter and more than doubled for the year.

Revenue block hours for ATSG's airlines increased 1% for the fourth quarter and 8% for 2022 over 2021. The increase for 2022 included the benefit of seven more aircraft in service than a year ago. Cargo block hours increased 2% for the fourth quarter and 9% for the year. Passenger block hours were down 2% for the quarter and up 4% for the year. 2023 Outlook ATSG expects its Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to increase to a range of $650 million to $660 million. ATSG expects 2023 full year Adjusted EPS to decline to a range of $1.85 to $2.00, based on 2023 projections for higher interest expense and inflationary effects, as well as reduced ACMI Services operations. The Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS forecasts for 2023 assume: Fewer operating block hours for ATSG airlines in 2023 versus 2022 for both our cargo and passenger operations.

Workforce retention and training effects, principally at our airlines and in maintenance services.

Dry leases of fourteen Boeing 767-300s, and six Airbus A321-200 freighters currently awaiting approval by the foreign regulatory agencies, which is anticipated by mid-year.

Leases for eight Boeing 767-200s are due to expire between May and September 2023. CAM expects to remove from service three of the eight due to airframe cycle limitations, and utilize their engines to support other 767-200 lease customers. The remaining five aircraft will be sold or re-leased.

A full year of contributions from seven 767-300 freighter aircraft that customers own or lease from other companies, and have assigned to our cargo airlines to operate during 2022, and the partial year contributions of three more 767-300 freighter aircraft to be added in 2023. Corrado said that ATSG’s aircraft leasing operations, including its engine maintenance services, are expected to generate substantially more Adjusted EBITDA over the next five years. But reductions in ACMI Services segment's operations in 2023 will limit its growth this year. "Growth in e-commerce, particularly outside the U.S., is driving the growth of air express networks around the world. That trend, and replacement of older cargo aircraft postponed during the pandemic, are compelling drivers for growth in our leasing demand," Corrado said. 2023 will be an investment year for ATSG. Capital spending for the year is projected to be $850 million, including $260 million in sustaining capex and $590 million for growth. In 2023, CAM will begin the passenger-to-freighter conversion of the first two of its A330-300s for lease delivery in 2024. CAM expects to convert and lease thirty such aircraft by 2028, two-thirds of which are already backed by customer commitments. CAM will also begin conversion of a projected sixteen 767-300 freighters it expects to lease in 2024. We already have customer commitments for virtually all of those freighters. “We plan to deliver 20 newly converted aircraft during 2023 and more in 2024, as customer lease deployments are expanded to include the Airbus A330," Corrado said. "These deliveries are projected to significantly grow Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 and 2025, and solidify our position as the world's largest lessor of main deck freighters. Our employees are prepared to execute on our plans and exciting opportunities to generate long-term attractive returns for shareholders." Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release, including the attached non-GAAP Reconciliation tables, contains financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("non-GAAP financial measures"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate historical results and project future results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist in highlighting operational trends, facilitating period-over-period comparisons, and providing additional clarity about events and trends affecting core operating performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures provides insight to investors about additional metrics that management uses to evaluate past performance and prospects for future performance. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP and may be calculated differently by other companies. The historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this release are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the non-GAAP Reconciliation tables included later in this release. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS because it is unable to predict with reasonable accuracy the value of certain adjustments. Certain adjustments can be significantly impacted by the re-measurements of financial instruments including stock warrants issued to a customer. The Company’s earnings on a GAAP basis, including its earnings per share on a GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP adjustments for gains and losses resulting from the re-measurement of stock warrants, will depend on the future prices of ATSG stock, interest rates, and other assumptions which are highly uncertain. Conference Call ATSG will host an investor conference call on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and its outlook for 2023. Live call participants must register via this link, which is also available at ATSG’s website, www.atsginc.com under “Investors” and “Presentations.” Once registered, call participants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN) that must be entered to join the live call. Listen-only access to live and replay versions of the call, including slides, will be available via a webcast link at the same ATSG website location. Slides that accompany management’s discussion of fourth-quarter results may be downloaded there shortly before the start of the call at 10 a.m. About ATSG ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com. Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause Air Transport Services Group, Inc.'s ("ATSG's") actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) unplanned changes in the market demand for our assets and services, including the loss of customers or a reduction in the level of services we perform for customers; (ii) our operating airlines' ability to maintain on-time service and control costs; (iii) the cost and timing with respect to which we are able to purchase and modify aircraft to a cargo configuration; (iv) fluctuations in ATSG's traded share price and in interest rates, which may result in mark-to-market charges on certain financial instruments; (v) the number, timing, and scheduled routes of our aircraft deployments to customers; (vi) our ability to remain in compliance with key agreements with customers, lenders and government agencies; (vii) the impact of current supply chain constraints both within and outside the United States, which may be more severe or persist longer than we currently expect; (viii) the impact of a competitive labor market, which could restrict our ability to fill key positions; (ix) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions; and (x) factors relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, including that the pandemic may (a) continue for a longer period, or its effect on commercial and military passenger flying may be more substantial than we currently expect; (b) cause disruptions to our workforce and staffing capability, including through our compliance with COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements; (c) cause disruptions in our ability to access airports and maintenance facilities; and (d) adversely impact our customers' creditworthiness or the ability of our vendors and third-party service providers to maintain customary service levels. Other factors that could cause ATSG’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are contained from time to time in ATSG's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Readers should carefully review this release and should not place undue reliance on ATSG's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates as of the date of this release. Except as may be required by applicable law, ATSG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes. AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES $ 533,025 $ 482,367 $ 2,045,469 $ 1,734,282 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries, wages and benefits 172,424 159,666 666,950 591,280 Depreciation and amortization 84,338 84,013 331,064 308,448 Maintenance, materials and repairs 45,465 41,693 162,122 173,364 Fuel 73,432 56,390 275,512 173,600 Contracted ground and aviation services 20,264 20,507 77,026 75,724 Travel 29,445 24,768 111,989 86,601 Landing and ramp 3,710 4,082 16,583 14,244 Rent 8,323 6,294 30,437 23,695 Insurance 2,442 3,206 9,666 12,588 Other operating expenses 20,669 16,801 78,637 65,179 Government grants — (15,047 ) — (111,673 ) 460,512 402,373 1,759,986 1,413,050 OPERATING INCOME 72,513 79,994 285,483 321,232 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 335 3 415 39 Non-service component of retiree benefit credits 4,635 4,457 20,046 17,827 Debt issuance costs — — — (6,505 ) Net gain (loss) on financial instruments (380 ) (7,818 ) 9,022 29,979 Losses from non-consolidated affiliates (2,030 ) (1,212 ) (7,607 ) (2,577 ) Interest expense (13,834 ) (14,788 ) (46,861 ) (58,790 ) (11,274 ) (19,358 ) (24,985 ) (20,027 ) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 61,239 60,636 260,498 301,205 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (18,995 ) (16,178 ) (64,060 ) (72,225 ) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 42,244 44,458 196,438 228,980 EARNINGS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX 407 66 2,143 2,440 NET EARNINGS $ 42,651 $ 44,524 $ 198,581 $ 231,420 EARNINGS PER SHARE - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 2.67 $ 3.33 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.57 $ 2.26 $ 2.80 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic 72,590 73,826 73,611 68,853 Diluted1 86,380 77,366 88,324 76,216 1 Due to adopting accounting standard ASU No. 2020-06, "Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" on January 1, 2022 using the modified retrospective method, 8,111 shares were added to the diluted weighted average shares for 2022 under the "if-convert method" for the Company's convertible note. AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,134 $ 69,496 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $939 in 2022 and $742 in 2021 301,622 205,399 Inventory 57,764 49,204 Prepaid supplies and other 31,956 28,742 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 418,476 352,841 Property and equipment, net 2,402,408 2,129,934 Customer incentive 79,650 102,913 Goodwill and acquired intangibles 492,642 505,125 Operating lease assets 74,070 62,644 Other assets 122,647 113,878 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,589,893 $ 3,267,335 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 192,992 $ 174,237 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 56,498 56,652 Accrued expenses 12,466 14,950 Current portion of debt obligations 639 628 Current portion of lease obligations 23,316 18,783 Unearned revenue and grants 21,546 47,381 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 307,457 312,631 Long term debt 1,464,285 1,298,735 Stock warrant obligations 695 915 Post-retirement obligations 35,334 21,337 Long term lease obligations 51,575 44,387 Other liabilities 62,861 49,662 Deferred income taxes 255,180 217,291 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized, including 75,000 Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock — — Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 72,327,758 and 74,142,183 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 723 741 Additional paid-in capital 986,303 1,074,286 Retained earnings 528,882 309,430 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,402 ) (62,080 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,412,506 1,322,377 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,589,893 $ 3,267,335 AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING CASH FLOWS $ 74,050 $ 154,319 $ 472,120 $ 583,557 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Aircraft acquisitions and freighter conversions (109,636 ) (43,078 ) (412,595 ) (321,644 ) Planned aircraft maintenance, engine overhauls and other non-aircraft additions to property and equipment (41,437 ) (33,544 ) (186,836 ) (183,104 ) Proceeds from property and equipment 12,154 15,903 15,913 19,427 Acquisitions and investments in businesses (312 ) — (16,545 ) (2,155 ) TOTAL INVESTING CASH FLOWS (139,231 ) (60,719 ) (600,063 ) (487,476 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on debt (20,103 ) (142,293 ) (365,628 ) (1,900,311 ) Proceeds from borrowings 115,000 70,000 625,000 1,500,600 Proceeds from bond issuance — — — 207,400 Payments for financing costs (1,803 ) — (1,803 ) (3,099 ) Proceeds from issuance of warrants — — — 131,967 Bond Repurchase — — (115,204 ) — Purchase of common stock (53,868 ) — (53,868 ) — Taxes paid for conversion of employee awards (1,397 ) (1,619 ) (2,916 ) (2,861 ) TOTAL FINANCING CASH FLOWS 37,829 (73,912 ) 85,581 (66,304 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH $ (27,352 ) $ 19,688 $ (42,362 ) $ 29,777 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 54,486 $ 49,808 $ 69,496 $ 39,719 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 27,134 $ 69,496 $ 27,134 $ 69,496 AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRETAX EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED PRETAX EARNINGS SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues CAM Aircraft leasing and related revenues $ 113,640 $ 110,514 $ 454,804 $ 390,327 Lease incentive amortization (5,029 ) (5,029 ) (20,118 ) (20,040 ) Total CAM 108,611 105,485 434,686 370,287 ACMI Services 369,385 333,790 1,404,348 1,185,128 Other Activities 111,489 94,345 430,326 375,571 Total Revenues 589,485 533,620 2,269,360 1,930,986 Eliminate internal revenues (56,460 ) (51,253 ) (223,891 ) (196,704 ) Customer Revenues $ 533,025 $ 482,367 $ 2,045,469 $ 1,734,282 Pretax Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations CAM, inclusive of interest expense 31,421 33,643 143,008 106,161 ACMI Services, inclusive of government grants and interest expense 25,931 34,487 95,198 158,733 Other Activities 2,019 (2,391 ) 2,579 112 Net, unallocated interest expense (357 ) (530 ) (1,748 ) (2,525 ) Non-service components of retiree benefit credit 4,635 4,457 20,046 17,827 Debt issuance costs — — — (6,505 ) Net gain (loss) on financial instruments (380 ) (7,818 ) 9,022 29,979 Loss from non-consolidated affiliates (2,030 ) (1,212 ) (7,607 ) (2,577 ) Earnings from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (GAAP) $ 61,239 $ 60,636 $ 260,498 $ 301,205 Adjustments to Pretax Earnings from Continuing Operations Add customer incentive amortization 5,821 5,799 23,263 23,094 Add loss from non-consolidated affiliates 2,030 1,212 7,607 2,577 Less net (gain) loss on financial instruments 380 7,818 (9,022 ) (29,979 ) Less non-service components of retiree benefit credit (4,635 ) (4,457 ) (20,046 ) (17,827 ) Less government grants — (15,047 ) — (111,673 ) Add debt issuance costs — — — 6,505 Add net charges for hangar foam incident 18 — 978 — Adjusted Pretax Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 64,853 $ 55,961 $ 263,278 $ 173,902 Adjusted Pretax Earnings excludes certain items included in GAAP-based pretax Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes because these items are distinctly different in their predictability among periods or not closely related to our operations. Presenting this measure provides investors with a comparative metric of fundamental operations, while highlighting changes to certain items among periods. Adjusted Pretax Earnings should not be considered an alternative to Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 61,239 $ 60,636 $ 260,498 $ 301,205 Interest Income (335 ) (3 ) (415 ) (39 ) Interest Expense 13,834 14,788 46,861 58,790 Depreciation and Amortization 84,338 84,013 331,064 308,448 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) $ 159,076 $ 159,434 $ 638,008 $ 668,404 Add customer incentive amortization 5,821 5,799 23,263 23,094 Add start-up loss from non-consolidated affiliates 2,030 1,212 7,607 2,577 Less net (gain) loss on financial instruments 380 7,818 (9,022 ) (29,979 ) Add non-service components of retiree benefit credits (4,635 ) (4,457 ) (20,046 ) (17,827 ) Less government grants — (15,047 ) — (111,673 ) Less debt issuance costs — — — 6,505 Add net charges for hangar foam incident 18 — 978 — Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 162,690 $ 154,759 $ 640,788 $ 541,101 Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance of its operating results among periods. It is a metric that facilitates the comparison of financial results of underlying operations. Additionally, these non-GAAP adjustments are similar to the adjustments used by lenders in the Company’s senior secured credit facility to assess financial performance and determine the cost of borrowed funds. The adjustments also remove the non-service cost components of retiree benefit plans because they are not closely related to ongoing operating activities. To improve comparability between periods, the adjustments also exclude from EBITDA from Continuing Operations the recognition of government grants and charges related to the discharge of a fire suppression system in the Company's aircraft hangar, net of related insurance recoveries. Management presents EBITDA from Continuing Operations, a commonly referenced metric, as a subtotal toward computing Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA from Continuing Operations is defined as Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes plus net interest expense, depreciation, and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA from Continuing Operations less financial instrument revaluation gains or losses, non-service components of retiree benefit costs including pension plan settlements, amortization of warrant-based customer incentive costs recorded in revenue, recognition of government grants, impairment of aircraft and related assets, charge off of debt issuance costs upon debt restructuring, costs from non-consolidated affiliates and charges related to the discharge of a fire suppression system, net of insurance recoveries. AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING CASH FLOWS (GAAP) $ 74,050 $ 154,319 $ 472,120 $ 583,557 Sustaining capital expenditures (41,437 ) (33,544 ) (186,836 ) (183,104 ) ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (non-GAAP) $ 32,613 $ 120,775 $ 285,284 $ 400,453 Sustaining capital expenditures includes cash outflows for planned aircraft maintenance, engine overhauls, information systems and other non-aircraft additions to property and equipment. It does not include expenditures for aircraft acquisitions and related passenger-to-freighter conversion costs. Cash receipts from government payroll support programs, which are included in operating cash flows, were $0 and $83.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) includes cash flow from operations net of expenditures for planned aircraft maintenance, engine overhauls and other non-aircraft additions to property and equipment. Management believes that adjusting GAAP operating cash flows is useful for investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate adjusted free cash flow for growth initiatives, debt service, cash returns for shareholders or other discretionary allocations of capital. AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Management presents Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, both non-GAAP measures, to provide additional information regarding earnings per share without the volatility otherwise caused by the items below among periods. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share Earnings from Continuing Operations - basic (GAAP) $ 42,244 $ 44,458 $ 196,438 $ 228,980 Gain from warrant revaluation, net tax1 (15 ) — (170 ) (15,564 ) Convertible notes interest charges, net of tax 2 766 — 3,051 — Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations - diluted (GAAP) 42,995 $ 0.50 44,458 $ 0.57 199,319 $ 2.26 213,416 $ 2.80 Adjustments, net of tax Customer incentive amortization3 4,492 0.05 4,475 0.06 17,953 0.20 17,823 0.23 Effects of government grants4 — — (11,613 ) (0.15 ) — — (86,187 ) (1.13 ) Non-service component of retiree benefits5 (3,577 ) (0.04 ) (3,440 ) (0.04 ) (15,470 ) (0.18 ) (13,759 ) (0.18 ) Debt issuance costs6 — — — — — — 5,020 0.07 Derivative and warrant revaluation7 309 — 6,034 0.07 (6,793 ) (0.08 ) (7,573 ) (0.16 ) Loss from affiliates8 1,567 0.02 935 0.01 5,871 0.07 1,988 0.03 Convertible debt interest charges (prior period), net of tax2 — — 2,372 (0.02 ) — — 9,390 (0.05 ) Hangar foam incident9 14 — — — 755 0.01 — — Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 45,800 $ 0.53 $ 43,221 $ 0.50 $ 201,635 $ 2.28 $ 140,118 $ 1.61 Shares Shares Shares Shares Weighted Average Shares - diluted 86,380 77,366 88,324 76,216 Additional shares - warrants 1 — 1,635 — 2,680 Additional shares - convertible notes 2 — 8,111 — 8,111 Adjusted Shares (non-GAAP) 86,380 87,112 88,324 87,007 This presentation does not give effect to convertible note hedges the Company purchased having the same number of the Company's common shares, 8.1 million shares, and the same strike price of $31.90, that underlie the Convertible Notes. The convertible note hedges are expected to reduce the potential equity dilution with respect to the Company's common stock upon conversion of the Convertible Notes. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered as alternatives to Earnings from Continuing Operations, Weighted Average Shares - diluted or Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP. 1. Under U.S. GAAP, certain warrants are reflected as a liability and unrealized warrant gains are typically removed from diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) calculations, while unrealized warrant losses are not removed because they are dilutive to EPS. For all periods presented, additional shares assumes that Amazon net settled its remaining warrants during each period. 2. Application of accounting standard ASU No. 2020-06, "Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity" was adopted prospectively for EPS calculations on January 1, 2022 using the modified retrospective approach. The updated GAAP requires convertible debt to be treated under the "if-convert method" for EPS. Periods prior to adoption include adjustments to reflect EPS as if the new standard had been applied historically for comparability purposes. 3. Removes the amortization of the warrant-based customer incentives which are recorded against revenue over the term of the related aircraft leases and customer contracts. 4. Removes the effects of government grants received under federal payroll support programs. 5. Removes the non-service component of post-retirement costs and credits. 6. Removes the charge off of debt issuance costs when the Company modified its debt structure. 7. Removes gains and losses from financial instruments, including derivative interest rate instruments and warrant revaluations. 8. Removes losses for the Company's non-consolidated affiliates. 9. Removes charges related to the discharge of a fire suppression system in the Company's aircraft hangar, net of related insurance recoveries. AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AIRCRAFT FLEET Aircraft Types December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023

Projected Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger B767-200 33 3 32 3 24 3 B767-300 65 9 78 8 94 8 B777-200 — 3 — 3 — 3 B757-200 — — — — — — B757 Combi — 4 — 4 — 4 A321-200 — — — — 6 — Total Aircraft in Service 98 19 110 18 124 18 B767-300 in or awaiting cargo conversion 12 — 15 — 13 — A321 in cargo conversion 1 — 7 — 5 — A330 in cargo conversion — — — — 3 — B767-200 staging for lease 1 — — — 2 — Total Aircraft 112 19 132 18 147 18 Aircraft in Service Deployments December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2022 2023 Projected Dry leased without CMI 35 39 55 Dry leased with CMI 50 52 47 Customer provided for CMI 6 13 16 ACMI/Charter1 26 24 24 1. ACMI/Charter includes four Boeing 767 passenger aircraft leased from external companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005991/en/

