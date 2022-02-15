Log in
ATSG to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call

02/15/2022 | 04:07pm EST
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The company will issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release on Thursday, February 24, 2022, after the stock market closes.

On the day of the conference call, participants should call (800) 708-4540 (international callers: (847) 619-6397) ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call and ask for conference passcode 50283284. The call will also be webcast live in listen-only mode via a link on the company’s website, www.atsginc.com under “Investors” and “Events & Presentations.”

A slide presentation will accompany management’s discussion of fourth quarter and annual results, as well as its outlook for 2022 and key drivers of its longer-term results. The presentation will be available on ATSG’s website adjacent to the webcast link. Webcast participants may download it there or via the webcast site.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available via the same website link beginning on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. using the same passcode.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest lessor of freighter aircraft as well as the largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighters. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.


© Business Wire 2022
