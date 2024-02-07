Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

The company will issue its fourth quarter 2023 earnings release on Monday, February 26, 2024, after the stock market closes.

Conference call participants must register in advance via a link in the Events & Presentations section of ATSG’s website, www.atsginc.com. Slides to accompany management’s discussion may be accessed from the site shortly before the start of the call.

Listen-only access to a webcast of the call, including slides, will be available via a separate link on ATSG's website. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same link after the conclusion of the call.

About Air Transport Services Group

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger airlift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please visit www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207711612/en/