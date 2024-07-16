Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The company will issue its second quarter 2024 earnings release on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after the stock market closes.

Those who wish to participate in the question-and-answer portion of the call must register in advance via a link in the Events & Presentations section of ATSG’s website, www.atsginc.com. Registrants will receive dial-in numbers and a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN) required to join the live call. Slides to accompany management’s discussion may be accessed from the site shortly before the start of the call.

Listen-only access to live and replay versions of the call, as well as slides, will be available via separate links at the same ATSG website location.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716178216/en/